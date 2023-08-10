Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Has Something To Hide—Atiku, China Influencing Nigeria With Loans—US

Tinubu Has Something To Hide—Atiku

Source: Vanguard paper

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, has reiterated his conviction that President Bola Tinubu has a case to answer with regards to the controversy surrounding his educational credentials.

Atiku, who spoke through his lawyer, Liu Angela, in a statement, in Abuja yesterday, noted that his legal representative was puzzled that Tinubu had continued to mount a “vigorous opposition” to a request asking the Chicago State University to make open disclosure about the matter.

Angela explained that she sent an email to Tinubu’s lawyers asking for their cooperation in asking the Chicago State University about documents already in the public domain, which had been submitted in proceeding in the Nigerian court.

The email, which was sent on August 3, 2023 is requesting, “to learn CSU’s position on whether, how, and when they were provided to other Nigerian litigants, and CSU’s position on the authenticity of the documents.”

(Photos Credits: Google)

China Influencing Nigeria With Loans—US

Source: Punch paper

The United States has said China has the potential to influence the Nigerian government through Chinese loans.

This was stated in the Integrated Country Strategies document by the US Department of State, which was obtained by The PUNCH.

The document was originally approved on April 6, 2022, but was reviewed and updated on June 23, 2023.

According to the document, China offered sub-prime financing for various infrastructure projects in the country.

The Corporate Finance Institute described a subprime loan as a loan offered to individuals at an interest rate above prime, who do not qualify for conventional loans.

The document read in part, “Meanwhile, China offers sub-prime financing for a range of infrastructure projects, with the potential to add unnecessarily to Nigeria’s debt burden and increase Chinese influence over the Nigerian government.”

Makinde appoints DGs, board chairmen, other aides in Oyo

Source: Daily Post

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has announced the appointment of Barrister Ayodele Adekanmbi as the Director-General of Oyo State Agency for people living with disabilities.

Makinde made this disclosure on Wednesday.

The Governor also announced the appointment of Mr Olajide Boladuro as Director-General of Oyo State gaming board.

Makinde, according to a letter by his Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi, noted that all the appointments are with immediate effect.

The Governor also appointed Bishop David Moradeyo as the chairman of Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Christian Wing), while Sheikh Hashim Olamide Wahab Atere has been appointed as the chairman of the Muslim Wing of the Board.

Naval Chief, Ogalla backs Gov Otti’s ‘tion Flush’

Source: Daily Post

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla has commended Governor Alex Otti for the successful launching of Abia State coordinated security watch, Code-named ‘tion Flush.’

The Naval Chief gave the commendation at Isiala Ngwa South LGA, when he paid a working visit to Governor Otti on Wednesday.

Vice Admiral Ogalla, who thanked Governor Otti for the payment of the operational allowances of the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies in the State, said insecurity is a very serious issue, not only in the South-East but the whole country.

He supported the vision of the Abia Governor in declaring an onslaught against criminals, saying that the initiative is not just good for Abia but for the nation.

WaterGo (

)