Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Has Shown Quality Leadership – Gizo, Atiku, PDP Sen, Wike’s Men Trade Tackle

Tinubu has shown quality leadership, capacity to deliver –Amos Gizo, fmr Plateau governorship aspirant

Chief Amos Gizo is a chieftain of the APC in Plateau State and a die-hard fan of President Tinubu. In this interview, the former governorship aspirant spoke on subsidy regime, national security and Plateau APC.

What is your take on the first steps taken by Mr President so far, especially the removal of subsidy and appointments of service chiefs?

Yes, its been one month into the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, first month of serious actions and activities. And so far, Mr President has shown determination to turn things around for the good of the nation. Mr President has taken proactive steps that some people are thinking he has increased hardship, and he has also taken steps that have gladened the minds of the people.

On the issue of subsidy removal, it is a fact from all indications and information available to government and Nigerian citizens that the billions and billions of Naira that go into the subsidy policy has not helped to make things better for citizens over the years. Let us be sincere to ourselves as Nigerians, the subsidy regime has only made few Nigerians billionaires. I mean the subsidy funds has benefited only few. I am part of the team who put up the document that recommend to Mr President that let the subsidy be removed because we found out that it will be better for Nigerians to pay higher for petrol and the subsidy funding be invested into our infrastructures, education, health and other social amenities.

Atiku, PDP senators ,Wike’s men trade tackles

Ahead of the commencement of the screening of ministerial nominees by the Senate, the camp of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential elections, Atiku Abubakar, are plotting to scuttle the confirmation of former governor, Nyesom Wike.

At the weekend, Atiku met with other party leaders in Abuja, to among other issues discuss ways to prevent the further depletion of the former ruling party and stop the Senate from confirming Wike. Sources at the meeting said PDP leaders have settled for two options on how to scuttle his confirmation. The source said a petition may be written by PDP senators loyal to Atiku camp and submitted today on the floor of the Senate.

He added that the urgency of the issue may prompt the leaders to settle for their second option – a motion of urgent national importance on the floor of the Senate asking for the disqualification of Wike.

The PDP chieftain said the plans may fail if the Minority Caucus of the upper legislative chamber does not endorse the move. Ironically, the Minority Leader, Simon Davou Mwadkwon, was reportedly picked by Wike and may not endorse the move.

The PDP leader said the second headache is the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, who may reject any move to sponsor such a motion or submit a petition.

Itsekiris in UK Play Host to Olu of Warri

The people of Itsekiris in the United Kingdom at the weekend rolled out the drums to welcome His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse 111, the Olu of Warri to a royal cultural display to the admiration of guests.The Olu of Warri in his effort to attract foreign direct investment from diaspora, urged his people to begin to invest their human and capital resources to attract development to Iwere land.

The monarch was hosted at the Ugbajo Itsekiri UK 10th Gala and Charity Nite held at the Brent Civic Centre, Wembley, United Kingdom.The colourful event with the theme, “The Role of Diaspora Community in Strategic Health and Education Development in Rural Community,” also had the attendance of senior palace chiefs, friends of the Itsekiris, with different cultural troupe and associations who took turn to display their cultural heritage.

The occasion also offered well-wishers the opportunity to present gift to the monarch which was received by Chief Brown Mene on behalf of His MajestyIn his remark, the Olu of Warri, who was flanked by his wife, the Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom, Her Highness, Olori Atuwatse III and Chief Oma Eyewuoma, the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Brown Mene and other Palace chiefs, urged Itsekiris in diaspora to bring to bear their expertise, connection and network to the development and economic advancement of Iwereland, adding that the unity behind the crown outweighs distraction of the few.

Bala Mohammed: We’ll Conduct Bauchi LG Polls in Next Six Months

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has assured the people that the Local Government Councils’ elections would be conducted in the next six months.The governor gave the assurance while speaking during a meeting with former councillors, who served in the state, and held at the Government House, yesterday.

The meeting, according to the governor, became necessary to appreciate those of them who had served recently and performed well while serving, leading to the victory of the PDP in the 2023 general election.He explained that he invited them for the meeting having dissolved them recently and considering the various positive roles they played in the provision of dividends of democracy to the people of the grassroots.

Mohammed also assured them that soon, all their entitlements would be paid after computation by the relevant agencies, telling them to gear up for the next council elections in the next six months.

