Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Has Initiated National Healing Process- Chekwas Okorie; Buhari: it’s Victory For Democracy

Tinubu Has Initiated National Healing Process _Okorie

Photo Credit:The Sun papers

Former national chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie, has given President Bola Tinubu a pass mark in his 100 days in office.

He commended Tinubu for his promptness in decision-making, and noted that it is a departure from former president, Muhammadu Buhari, who he claimed was indecisive on matters of national urgency.

“It is important to acknowledge that the process of national healing has started. There is a reasonable sense of equal citizenship by a cross-section of Nigerians. The healing of the wide division and alienation some Nigerians have suffered is a precursor to national unity, which Nigeria urgently needs.

“There are many positives that can be credited to President Tinubu in his first 100 days in office relative to his predecessor, who was even nicknamed Baba-go-slow as a result of his lethargic tendencies and indecisiveness on matters of national urgency.

Most of President Tinubu’s bold initiatives will mature into fruition and impact positively on the majority of the people over time. His ministers who have recently been sworn into office have been equipped with the President’s eight-point template for rapid development of Nigeria and the creation of jobs.

Buhari: it’s Victory For Democracy

Photo Credit:The Nation papers

Former President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday described the decision of the Presidential Elections Petition Court (PEPC) on the dispute over the February 25 election as a victory for Democracy and Nigerians.

In a statement by his spokesman Mallam Garba Shehu, the former President said: “If anybody has won today, it is the democracy and the people. With the verdict of the Supreme Court, the election period is over and it is time to put the heat and dust behind us.

“From here, the new APC administration led by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should get the support of everyone in order to deliver the promises it made to the people.

The statement reads: “Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his happiness with ruling of the PEPC confirming the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Vice President Kashim Shettima in the February 25 election.

Photo Credit:Google

Tinubu Welcomes PEPT Verdict, Urges Obi, Atiku To uphold Nat’l Unity

Photo Credit:Punch papers

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday assured Nigerians that he is more energised and focused on delivering his vision of a unified, peaceful, and prosperous nation, following the judgment by the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja.

“President Tinubu welcomes the judgment of the Tribunal with an intense sense of solemn responsibility and preparedness to serve all Nigerians, irrespective of all diverse political persuasions, faiths, and tribal identities,” the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed in a statement he signed on Wednesday night.

The statement is titled, ‘President Tinubu welcomes tribunal verdict and calls for collective efforts to build the nation.’

The President said he recognises the diligence, undaunted thoroughness, and professionalism of the five-member bench, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani in interpreting the law.

He affirmed that his commitment to the rule of law, and the unhindered discharge of duties by the Tribunal, as witnessed in the panel’s exclusive respect for the merits of the petitions brought forward, further reflects the continuing maturation of Nigeria’s legal system.

Tribunal Sacks Kogi APC senator, declares PDP’s Akpoti Winner

Photo Credit:The Sun papers

The Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal, yesterday, nullified the victory of Senator Abubakar Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of Kogi Central Central.

The judgment came a day after the election of Isa Echocho of the APC representing Kogi East was voided and a rerun ordered in 94 polling units

The Tribunal Chairman, Justice K. A. Orjiako, who read the unanimous judgment of the three-man panel, said Ohere results were inflated in nine polling units of Ajaokuta LGA while that of Natasha was intentionally reduced by INEC ward collation officers.

The court said Natasha’s results in the nine polling units of Ajaokuta LGA was 1,073 against the 77 recorded by the ward collation officers while that of the APC candidate, Abubakar Ohere was inflated to 1,553 against the actual figure of 1,031.

