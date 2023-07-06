Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Has Declared War On Nigerians – NLC; Tinubu Signs Four Executive Orders

Tinubu has declared war on Nigerians – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has strongly criticized the recent increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) and other perceived anti-poor policies, describing them as weapons of war against Nigerian workers and the masses. In an address delivered at a four-day program for NLC state council leaders in the south, held in Lagos, President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, stated that the Nigerian state had declared war on the working people and masses of the country.

Ajaero, represented by Prince Adewale Adeyanju, the Deputy President of Congress and President-General of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, called on trade union leaders not to abandon the Nigerian people and workers to their fate. He emphasized the need for labor leaders to unite in the struggle for the protection of the rights of Nigerian workers and people, expressing hope that one day, the workers would reclaim their natural rights that have been violated by employers and the government.

“That, clearly shows that the Nigerian State from all corners is clearly at war with the people and workers. They have mounted pressure on the people at all fronts and have robbed the people repeatedly even when the people have turned the other cheek refusing to acknowledge that governance must go hand in hand with social justice if it is to have any meaning.

Tinubu Signs Four Executive Orders To Curb Multiple Taxation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed four Executive Orders into law to curb arbitrary taxation policy in the country.

Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, to the President, Dele Alake, announced the policy directive on Thursday during an interactive session with State House Correspondents.

Among the Executive Orders signed into law by the President, includes the Finance Act (Effective Date Variation) Order, 2023, which has now deferred the commencement date of the changes contained in the Act from May 23, 2023 to September 1, 2023. This is to ensure adherence to the 90 days minimum advance notice for tax changes as contained in the 2017 National Tax Policy.

The second Order involves the Customs, Excise Tariff (Variation) Amendment Order, 2023.

Alake said this has shifted the commencement date of the tax changes from March 27, 2023, to August 1, 2023, and is also in line with the National Tax Policy.

He said Mr President has given an Order suspending the 5% Excise Tax on telecommunication services as well as the Excise Duties escalation on locally manufactured products.

Despite challenges, Nigeria remains a great country – Chinese Envoy

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, has said that despite the current challenges facing the country, Nigeria remained a great country.

Cui stated this during a welcome ceremony in Abuja for 65 Nigerian graduates returning from China.

The graduates studied in China courtesy of CCECC, the Federal Government, Central South University and Chang’an University, China respectively.

An elated Cui disclosed that in the 21st century, maybe in the 80s, Chinese people were travelling to study in the United States and other developing countries, but currently, young people travel to China for their educational needs.

Cui said: “I do believe that China, not only can make Chinese people’s happiness, Chinese national rejuvenation, and I do believe Chinese companies here can do things for Nigerian people’s happiness and Nigeria’s rejuvenation because Nigeria really is a great country.”

Earlier, Cui said he believed the students will be the backbone to develop Nigeria, saying that he hoped that the students were not just assets of their families, but also of the nation.

Cui further said he believed that through their studies in China, they would contribute their wisdom, their knowledge and skills to the development of all great Nigeria.

2023 poll: I regretted supporting Labour Party — Col Obi

A once die-hard supporter of the Labour Party, Col Chinyere Obi (rtd), has said that she regretted supporting the Party in the 2023 general elections.

Obi, at a press conference yesterday in Abuja, noted that in the course of the election, she was shot by some thugs in Ideato in Imo State while trying to prevail on some thugs who were beating up a voter, to stop.

She claimed to have called the Labour Party Chairman, Julius Abure and the Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi but they did not come to her aid.

In fact, she said she ran out of cash and even had to sell her car to offset her medical bills.

The retired military officer added that if she had known, she would have rooted for the then Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

