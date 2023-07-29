Today’s Headlines: Tinubu has declared war on Nigerians–NLC, Save Southeast from sit-at-home, Uzodimma urges security agencies

Tinubu has declared war on Nigerians – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has strongly criticized the recent increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) and other perceived anti-poor policies, describing them as weapons of war against Nigerian workers and the masses. In an address delivered at a four-day program for NLC state council leaders in the south, held in Lagos, President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, stated that the Nigerian state had declared war on the working people and masses of the country.

Ajaero, represented by Prince Adewale Adeyanju, the Deputy President of Congress and President-General of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, called on trade union leaders not to abandon the Nigerian people and workers to their fate. He emphasized the need for labor leaders to unite in the struggle for the protection of the rights of Nigerian workers and people, expressing hope that one day, the workers would reclaim their natural rights that have been violated by employers and the government.

“That, clearly shows that the Nigerian State from all corners is clearly at war with the people and workers. They have mounted pressure on the people at all fronts and have robbed the people repeatedly even when the people have turned the other cheek refusing to acknowledge that governance must go hand in hand with social justice if it is to have any meaning.

Save Southeast from sit-at-home, Uzodimma urges security agencies

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma yesterday urged security agencies to save the Southeast from the debilitating sit-at-home.

He described the discredited exercise as embarrassing.

According to the governor, the sit-at-home has almost crippled the region’s economy, commerce and trade and should not be allowed to continue unattended to.

Uzodimma made the call when he received the Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Ayuba Chugali and the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 9 Umuahia, Echeng Eyo Echeng, both of whom were on courtesy calls.

The governor, who met them separately, called for synergy.

He described the role of the Navy in maritime security as a “critical item that must be strengthened,” acknowledging that the “Nigerian Navy and other security agencies have distinguished themselves in their job.”

Ganduje Visits Abdullahi Adamu

Former Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, visited the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, at his Abuja residence, on Thursday.

Adamu resigned as the party’s national chairman because of alleged internal crisis in the ruling party.

FG Announces New Date For Commencement Of New Monthly Pension

The federal government has shifted the date for its new monthly pension payment for pensioners in the parastatals under the Ministry of Power and Transportation.

Mr Gbenga Ajayi, Head of Corporate Communications at the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), disclosed this on Friday in a statement.

According to him, the July date earlier fixed for the commencement of the back-end computation project for pensioners has been adjusted to August 2023.

