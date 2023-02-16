Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Has Character Required For Nigeria- Wike, Buhari Meets Tinubu In Aso Rock

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Has Character Required For Nigeria- Wike

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

AHEAD of the presidential elections, Governor Nyesom Wike has said All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, possesses the character and courage required for Nigeria.

Wike who received Tinubu at the Government House, Port Harcourt, shortly after the APC candidate’s campaign rally for Rivers Wednesday, said he owes nobody apologies for making the declarative endorsement while wishing Tinubu luck in his presidential bid.

(Photo credit: Google)

Buhari Meets Tinubu In Aso Rock Villa

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

President Muhammadu Buhari, again, has met with the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, reportedly held at the Residence inside the Villa, before the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, according to reliable sources.

Elite Conspiracy Against Gov Ugwuanyi Will Fail- Enugu Community

Photo credit: daily post

The people of Echara Nsukka Autonomous Community on Monday said that they are grateful to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for being major beneficiaries of his good works in terms of infrastructure and empowerment.

They declared that the conspiracy of a few elites against the governor would fail.

Six Die In Kwara Auto Crash

Photo credit: punch newspaper

Six persons have been killed in a fatal road accident which occurred on Wednesday at Ganmo along Ilorin/Omu-Aran highway, Kwara State on Wednesday.

It was gathered that the multiple accidents involved an ash colour commercial Suzuki bus with registration number BDJ-134XB and a blue colour DAF (ABC435XN) loaded with onions coming from Sokoto State.

My First Assignment Is To Reopen Nigeria’s Borders- Atiku

Photo credit: daily post

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has said his first assignment after winning the presidential election is to reopen Nigeria’s borders and make lives easier for Nigerians.

Atiku stated this on Wednesday while addressing a mammoth crowd at the PDP presidential campaign in Dutse, the state capital.

