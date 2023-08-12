Today’s Headlines: Tinubu hails Prof Sekoni at 80, Bandits Kill 5 in Benue Community

Tinubu hails Prof Sekoni at 80

According to daily post news, President Bola Tinubu celebrated Professor Ropo Sekoni’s 80th birthday by praising him for his work in semiotics and African literature.

Aguri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media, praised Sekoni’s significant contributions to the restoration of democracy in Nigeria and the body of knowledge in a statement on Saturday. “Today, I honor and congratulate Professor Ropo Sekoni on his 80th birthday. He is a friend, comrade, and longstanding collaborator. God has given us a tremendous gift when we reach the age of 80. On this significant occasion, I join his family and the friends we have in common.

Bandits Kill 5 in Benue Community

Five persons were reportedly killed by alleged bandits yesterday in Ortese, Guma Local Government Area, Benue State, according to this day live news. Following this occurrence, other ladies gathered to protest, blocking the Makurdi/Lafia Road. The women were observed chanting somber tunes and clutching leaves. A local resident said that two separate attacks in two towns in the area resulted in the deaths of five persons. According to the witness, two people died in Nyian and three people died at Ngban on Thursday night. Five individuals were killed by bandits, according to Guma Local Government security official Christopher Waku, who confirmed the incident.

Amaechina, 16, scores nine A1s in 2023 WASSCE

In this year’s West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination, WASSCE, administered by the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, Miss Amaechina Chimbusonma Nwadiuto of Regina Pacis Girls’ Secondary School, Garki, Abuja may be in contention for the National Merit Award as the overall best candidate because she received an A1 on each of the nine papers she took during the examination. Accordingt to vanguard news, The 16-year-old Anambra State resident Miss Amaechina received honors in data processing, Christian religious studies, civic education, English language, further mathematics, mathematics, biology, chemistry, and physics.

The girl applied to study medicine at the University of Abuja after receiving a 313 on the unified tertiary matriculation examination, or UTME, administered by JAMB.

