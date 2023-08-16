Today’s Headlines: Tinubu hails Babangida at 82, We Take Too Much Rubbish in Nigeria, We Shouldn’t Be Intimidated By President, Governors — Sanusi

Tinubu hails Babangida at 82

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hailed former military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (Rtd) on his 82nd birthday.

Aguri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a terse statement on Wednesday.

President Tinubu congratulated the former military President, who had served in many capacities in the Nigerian army with distinction.

The President affirmed the contributions of Gen. Babangida to national development, which include the creation of many states to strengthen the federal structure, physical infrastructure, the liberalization of the media industry, and other initiatives across the health and defense sectors.

President Tinubu noted that the influential position of the former Nigerian leader, who has, after 30 years outside of power, consistently remained a voice of wisdom and counsel for many political leaders, both within and outside of Nigeria.

We Take Too Much Rubbish in Nigeria, We Shouldn’t Be Intimidated By President, Governors — Sanusi

A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has said that Nigerians accept too much rubbish from their leaders.

The former Emir of Kano also added that they should not allow anybody to intimidate them because the person is a president or a governor. Sanusi said Nigerians who are not into politics are not subordinate human beings and should therefore leave their comfort zones and retrieve the country from incompetent leaders who are out to destroy the country.

According to him, if Nigerians fail to fight against abnormalities in Nigeria, a time will come when there will be nowhere to call a nation. He said, “We cannot be intimidated by somebody because you are a president or you are a governor and we cannot tell you that you are wrong. “We have chosen different parts. If I had gone into politics, at least given the people that have access to be president in Nigeria, I could have become president or I could be governor.

FG gets Google N1.2bn support to create jobs

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Tuesday, received some executives of Google at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Shettima also lauded the N1.2bn grant provided by the technology giant for the support of the “Tinubu administration’s one million jobs initiative.”

According to the Vice President, the announcement of the grant was commendable and worthy of emulation by other companies.

“Let’s think outside the box and create more job opportunities. We need to walk the talk. It is easy to pontificate but very difficult to bring all the ideas to fruition. I want to assure you, this administration is ready to partner with you.

“Nigeria is ready for business. The President that we have now wants to leave a legacy that Nigerians will be proud of many years after,” the VP explained.

NDLEA Seizes N56.9m Worth Of Illicit Drugs In FCT, Arrests 343 Suspects

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, FCT Command, said it intercepted about 3,091.032 kilogrammes of suspected illicit drugs with a monetary value of over N56.9 million between January till date.

Mr Kabir Tsakuwa, FCT Commandant of the agency disclosed this in an interview with the Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja.

Tsakuwa said that the illicit drugs seized included suspected cannabis sativa, cocaine, Methamphetamine, Heroin, Tramadol, Rohypnol, Diazepam, Ecstasy, and Megadon.

