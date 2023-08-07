Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Hailed Over Lalong’s Appointment; Makinde, NLC, TUC End Feud

Tinubu Hailed Over Lalong’s Appointment

President Bola Tinubu has been commended for nominating a former Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong as a Minister-designate as Lalong has contributed immensely to the political evolution of the All Progressives Congress, APC and is one of the stalwarts that gave the Party a lifeline in the recent general elections.

The Senator representing Plateau Central in the National Assembly, Diket Plang who gave the commendation however urged Nigerians, irrespective of any affiliations, to give President Tinubu adequate support in his efforts to reposition the country on the path of greatness and development, and stated that the team of Ministers assembled so far is capable of complementing the President’s efforts.

Plang reiterated that “as a proven leader, grassroots mobilizer, and astute administrator, former Governor Lalong will add value to the Tinubu-led administration and help redirect the ship of the country to the path of progress and development.”

Makinde, NLC, TUC End Feud

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has finally addressed the aggrieved civil servants in the state in a bid to end the protracted five days protest embarked upon by the organised labour unions, which paralysed activities at the state secretariat.

The governor, while addressing the workers on Monday at the state secretariat, assured them that he would continue to place high premium on their welfare.

Speaking, Makinde noted that it was inevitable for misunderstandings to occur between two parties involved in a relationship, but noted that bygone was bygone having arrived at improved understanding with the joint leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Vanguard had earlier reported that the workers became angry and embarked on the weeklong protest to press home their demands which include among others, payment of monthly deductions from workers’ salaries, release of 2021, 2022 promotion letters, and release of their leave bonuses.

Senate In Closed Session Over Festus Keyamo’s Screening

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the motion to go into closed session to resolve Impasse over ministerial nominee, Festus Keyamo’s screening.

Earlier, Senators from Abia state, Darlington Nwkocha and Eyinanya Abaribe, moved a motion. citing section 88B to mandate the Senate to step down the screening of Festus Keyamo for “publicly ignoring summons from the national assembly”.

The Senate went into a rowdy session shortly after the Point of Order raised by Senator Darlington and Seconded by Senator Abaribe was put into vote by the Senate President.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele moved a motion that the Senate goes into executive session to resolve the impasse. The wish was granted as Senate President, Akpabio adjourns the session into closed-door to reconvene after one hour.

No Private Meeting between Governor Adeleke, Makinde – Osun Gov’s Aide

The Osun State Government has denied that there was a private meeting between Governor Ademola Adeleke and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde in Abuja.

It also added that the interactions between both men were in public and that insinuations of infighting among functionaries of both governments were the handiwork of those profiting from the lack of substantive leadership for the party in the zone.

The state government in a signed statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Monday revealed that at no point did Governor Adeleke have any private talk with his Oyo State counterpart.

According to the statement, “Governor Adeleke had visited the Oyo State Governor’s lodge to see the newly renovated Oyo State Government House, as Osun State government is embarking on a similar renovation of Osun Government House located within Asokoro.

