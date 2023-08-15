Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Govt Inherited Terrible Economic Situation-Oshiomhole, Moment Wike Visited Ganduje In Abuja

Tinubu Govt Inherited Terrible Economic Situation, Says Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole stated this on Tuesday during an interview session with journalists shortly after meeting with the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), some of the decisions taken by the current administration are the first step towards revamping the economy.

Moment Wike Visited Ganduje In Abuja

Former governor of Rivers State and a Minister designate, Nyesom Wike, visited the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Gnaduje, at his residence in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Wike worked against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar.

Niger: Interference In Democracy Not Acceptable To ECOWAS- Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday said any interference in democratic governance would not be accepted by the leadership of the Economic Community of West African States.

Tinubu who is the Chairman of ECOWAS also praised the solidarity of the Economic Community of Central African States on the political impasse in the Republic of Niger.

According to a statement released by the Presidential Spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu spoke when he received the Special Envoy of President Ali Ondimba and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Gabon, Hermann Immongault, at the State House in Abuja.

Don’t Allow Further Increment In Fuel Price, Parents Tell Tinubu

Parents, under the aegis of the National Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria, NAPTAN, have appealed to President Bola Tinubu not to allow any more hikes in the price of fuel, saying it will lead to the collapse of the national economy.

They also opined that most Nigerian parents are already reeling under severe economic crunch and are finding it difficult to meet their obligations to their families, including their children in schools across the country.

