Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Govt Inherited Terrible Economic Situation-Oshiomhole; Bandits Attack Zamfara Community, Abduct Several Residents

Tinubu Govt Inherited Terrible Economic Situation – Oshiomhole

Photo Credit: Channels Television

The senator representing the Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, says the government of President Bola Tinubu inherited a terrible economic situation.

Oshiomhole stated this on Tuesday during an interview session with journalists shortly after meeting with the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), some of the decisions taken by the current administration are the first step towards revamping the economy.

He added that President Tinubu and his deputy had shown courage and determination to stop the corruption of the subsidy regime and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) while appealing to Nigerians to be patient.

Bandits Attack Zamfara Community, Abduct Several Residents

Photo Credit: Channels Television

Armed bandits early hours of Tuesday invaded Jan-Bako town under the Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State and kidnapped an unspecified number of people.

A resident of the town, Ahmad Janbako said the assailants attacked the community late in the night when residents were already asleep.

He said the bandits attacked the community silently from every entry point without firing a gunshot, looting shops and carting away food items and other necessities.

According to him, an unspecified number of residents, mostly women, and children, were forcefully taken away by the bandits.

Sanwo-Olu Appoints 6 Non Cabinet Special Advisers

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed six Special Advisers (non-Cabinet) to serve in various capacities across ministries. The Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Barrister, ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

The newly appointed Special Advisers are Dr. (Mrs) Iyabo Ayoola – Special Adviser, Central Internal Audit, Olalekan Balogun – Special Adviser, Economic Planning and Budget, Akinyemi Ajigbotafe- Special Adviser, Community Development, Very Rev. Bukola Adebiyi – Special Adviser, Christian Religion, Dr Abdullahi Jębę – Special Adviser, Muslim Religion and Ismail Odesanya- Special Adviser, DAWN Commission and S/W Integration.

Putin Phones Mali Junta Over Niger Coup

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

Mali’s military leader Assimi Goita said on Tuesday that he had spoken on the phone to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation in Niger, where a junta seized power in a coup last month.

Putin “stressed the importance of a peaceful resolution of the situation for a more stable Sahel,” Goita said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Western powers fear that Niger could go the same way as neighbouring Mali, whose leaders mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner group to help them fight an insurgency after they overthrew the democratic government three years ago and kicked out French troops.

Putin has called for a return to constitutional order in Niger, while Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin welcomed the coup.

