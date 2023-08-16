Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Govt Files 20 Charges Against Suspended Emefiele, Wike Visits Ganduje

Tinubu Govt Files 20 Charges Against Suspended Emefiele

The Nigerian Government Tuesday applied to withdraw the “illegal possession of firearms” case it filed against the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) at the Federal Ministry of Justice Mohammed Bakodo Abubakar told Justice Nicholas Oweibo that the application followed the result of further investigations.

Wike Visits Ganduje

Former governor of Rivers State and a Minister designate, Nyesom Wike, visited the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Gnaduje, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Wike, who worked against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 election, has repeatedly denied plotting to join the ruling party.

Remove Sanctions Imposed On Niger — Northern Elders Tell Tinubu, ECOWAS

The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS to remove sanctions imposed on Niger to ease negotiations and prevent war.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Convener of NEF, Professor Ango Abdullahi, emphasized that the safety of President Mohamed Bazoum and the return of constitutional order to Niger was non-negotiable but urged the ECOWAS to explore all options before resulting to war.

Why We Gave ABU N1bn To Pay Electricity Debt- FG

The Federal Ministry of Education has said it bailed out the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, from its N1 billion electricity debt because of the inability of the institutions to pay the bill.

Andrew Adejo, the permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, said this on Tuesday while appearing before the House of Representatives Committee investigating the implementation of the student loan scheme.

While responding to questions from the committee members on the hike in charges by the federal universities, he said the institutions grapple with providing utilities in schools.

