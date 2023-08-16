Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Govt Files 20 Charges Against Suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele In Abuja, Seek To Withdraw Arms Charges In Lagos; national Heroes: Tinubu Mourns Troops Killed In Helicopter Tragedy

Tinubu Govt Files 20 Charges Against Suspended Emefiele

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

The Nigerian Government Tuesday applied to withdraw the “illegal possession of firearms” case it filed against the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) at the Federal Ministry of Justice Mohammed Bakodo Abubakar told Justice Nicholas Oweibo that the application followed the result of further investigations.

(Photo credit: Google)

Tinubu Mourns Troops Killed In Helicopter Tragedy

Photo credit: channels television

President Bola Tinubu has expressed “immense sadness” over the tragic loss of officers and soldiers he described as national heroes in a helicopter crash at Chukuba Village near Shiroro, Niger State on Monday.

“While we mourn their untimely departure, we will forever remember them, not just as servicemen, but as national heroes who gave their all for the peace and security of our country,” he said in a personal statement. “They will always be remembered as courageous men who did not consider the perils and dangers of their national duty as paramount to their sacred mandate of ensuring that their fellow countrymen and women can live in peace.”

More Refineries In Nigeria Won’t Reduce Fuel Pump Price – Aguri Ngelale

Photo credit: daily post

Aguri Ngelale, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Public Affairs, has said that having more refineries in Nigeria will not reduce fuel pump prices.

He disclosed this during a recent interview on TVC.

According to him, Nigerians should disregard the myth that more refineries would mean cheaper fuel products.

PDP Condemns Invasion, Killing Of Bayelsa Residents By Political Thugs

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party has condemned the invasion and killing of innocent residents of Opu-Nembe in the Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State by armed me suspected to be political thugs.

The PDP which condemned the violence during a press conference on Tuesday, accused the former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Timipre Sylva of being behind the violent attacks on Bayelsa communities for rejecting him ahead of the November 11, 2023, election.

TLucky (

)