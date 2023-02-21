Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Far Above Atiku, Obi-Akeredolu ; APC Is Hero Of Nigeria–Gov Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Far Above Atiku, Obi – Akeredolu

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

Governor of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Monday disclosed that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains the best person to lead the country for the next four years.

According to the governor, Tinubu’s prowess cannot be matched with the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar and that of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi.

While meeting with stakeholders in Owo, Akeredolu, urged the people to vote massively for Tinubu on Saturday.

He equally appealed to the people to vote for the candidates vying for the senatorial and House of Representatives seats under the APC in the state.

“If you look at the political workings of this country, you will realise that the choice of Tinubu is not something you can fault. He has a track record of achievement.

APC Is Hero Of Nigeria – Gov Wike

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has again said that he has no intention or plan to decamp to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

This is despite his stance on zoning the presidency to the South, describing the insinuations that he is dumping the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the APC as speculative.

The Ikwere-born politician, who has been at loggerheads with his party, the PDP, maintained that he remains an unrepentant member of the main opposition party.

The governor said this on Monday at the 114th quarterly general meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt.

He said: “I am not a member of APC and I will not be. But, they have made me to recognise that they are the heroes of this country.”

Photo Credit:Google

Atiku Will Defeat Tinubu Any Day – PDP Campaign Group

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has said there is no hiding place for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the February 25 Presidential election because the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will defeat him any day.

The PDP campaign group added that Nigerians have rejected the pressure from the Tinubu-Shettima campaign for the postponement of the election.

It disclosed this on Monday through a statement by the spokesperson for its campaign, saying, “We hold that the demand for postponement by the Tinubu-Shettima campaign is a ploy to further create confusion and derail the electoral process has become terrified by the looming devastating defeat that awaits APC’s Bola Tinubu at the polls.

The Atiku campaign also reminded the Tinubu campaign of how its chief campaigner, was said to have been humiliated at the last council of state meeting where he reportedly went to allegedly push a failed memo for the postponement of the election for some few weeks.

APC Muslim-Muslim Ticket Doesn’t Matter, Tinubu God’s willl – Umahi

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has faulted opponents of the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima, the presidential and vice presidential candidates of the ruling APC practice Islam.

Umahi advised Nigerians not to be deceived by the Muslim/Muslim ticket because God is for Christians and Muslims.

I don’t know what God wants to do with him but he is set to answer the prayers of his people,” he noted.

The governor spoke to reporters on Monday while inspecting the ongoing work at the Ebonyi International Airport, Onueke.

Umahi said there is a Christian/Christian ticket in Ebonyi and in other states where there are Muslim/Christian, or Christian/Muslim tickets.

YAHAYA (

)