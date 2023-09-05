Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Expected To Speak At African Climate Summit;3 Killed in Kwara Cult Clashes

Tinubu Expected To Speak At African Climate Summit

President Bola Tinubu is expected to speak today, September 5, at 11 a.m. during the third plenary session of the African Climate Summit, themed, “Charting a Vision: Investment Opportunities for Green Growth.”

However, it is unclear who will represent the president as he is attending the G-20 Summit in India.

Today’s session will begin with the presidential opening, which will be graced by dozens of African Heads of State and Governments.

The security situation is tight as delegates, ministers and presidents have arrived at the centre.

3 Killed in Kwara Cult Clashes

Three people were killed in cult clashes in Ilorin, Kwara State, yesterday. The incident occurred in areas including Idi-Ape, Gambari, Babooko, and Surulere.

To restore normalcy in these areas, the state police command has strengthened efforts to restrict the movement of motorcyclists and tricycle riders between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily. The command’s spokesman, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed this in a statement and also urged parents and guardians in the affected areas to caution their children and ensure they do not become instruments for causing havoc in society.

Nigeria Generated N1.49trn From VAT In 2023 H1 – NBS

A new data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that Nigeria generated N1.49 trillion as the aggregate revenue from Value-Added Tax (VAT) in the first half of 2023.

The NBS on Monday stated that on the aggregate, VAT for the second quarter of 2023 was reported at N781.35 billion, showing a growth rate of 10.11% on a quarter-on-quarter basis from N709.59 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

The data showed that local payments recorded were N512.03 billion, foreign VAT payments were N142.63 billion, while import VAT contributed N126.69 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the NBS stated that the activities of extra-territorial organisations and bodies recorded the highest growth rate with 212.06%, followed by real estate activities with 123.09%.

Woo Foreign investors, OPS Tells Tinubu

Member groups of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria have told President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to seize the occasion of the G-20 Summit holding in India to woo foreign investors to the country.

This came as leaders from the Group of 20 (G-20) economies meets in India’s capital this week to find solutions to some of the world’s pressing problems.

The OPS, in separate interviews, said the president must take advantage of the G-20 platform to sell investment opportunities in Nigeria to the international community.

Speaking with The PUNCH, the Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, noted that while it was more important for the president to address the harsh business environment in the country before looking to woo investors, the G-20 Summit presents an opportunity to sell the investment potentials of Nigeria’s economy, especially the manufacturing sector.

According to him, Nigeria’s manufacturing industry, which had witnessed declining investments lately, is replete with investment opportunities that the president can sell to would-be investors.

