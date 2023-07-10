Today’s Headlines: Tinubu emerges ECOWAS chairman; Presidency: I worked against Atiku, says Fayose

Tinubu emerges ECOWAS chairman

Photo Credit: Leadership

In a unanimous endorsement that signals the trust and confidence reposed in him by his colleagues, President Bola Tinubu emerged the new chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government yesterday in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau.

Tinubu, who is the latest entrant into the exclusive club of Heads of State in West Africa, enthusiastically accepted the honour, on behalf of Nigeria, with a solemn pledge to bear the responsibility of the office and run an inclusive administration of the regional organisation.

The Nigerian leader, however, warned that the threat to peace in the sub-region had reached an alarming proportion with terrorism and an emerging pattern of military takeover that now demanded urgent and concerted actions.

In a statement by presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, he said insecurity and creeping terrorism were stunting the progress and development of the region.

I worked against Atiku, says Fayose

Photo Credit: Punch papers

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, says he has no regrets working ‘one hundred per cent’ against the presidential ambition of the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the build-up to the February 25 presidential poll.

Fayose, who is a member of the PDP, also said he was not afraid of being kicked out of the party, for making the disclosure.

He said his supported President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress based on principle.

He made the revelation when he featured on ‘Politics Today’ on Channels Television on Sunday night.

Forex inflow rises by 28% to $1.41bn

Photo Credit: Leadership

Following the harmonisation of the exchange rates in the country by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the total inflows into the Importers & Exporters (I&E) Window increased by about $270 million to close the month of June 2023 at $1.41billion, LEADERSHIP has learnt.

This made it the second consecutive month of growth, rising by 23.8 per cent month-on-month to $1.41 billion in June as against $1.14 billion recorded in May.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had earlier in June 2023 announced the intention of his administration to harmonise the exchange rates in the country, leading to the collapse of the forex market by CBN.

Although, foreign investors are yet to come trooping into Nigeria following the floating of the naira, a move that is targeted at attracting foreign exchange inflows into the country, the latest data by the FMDQ shows an improvement in dollar inflow into the country.

APC postpones National Caucus, NEC meeting by one week

Photo Credit: PM

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting earlier scheduled for July 10 and 11 to July 18th and 19th.

Sen. Iyiola Omisore, the party’s National Secretary announced this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the postponement and the inconveniences it might cause were regretted.

He explained that the postponement was necessitated by the regional and sub-regional schedules and engagements of President Bola Tinubu, as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

