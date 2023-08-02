Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Economic Reforms Will Encourage Investment—James, Donald Trump Charged On 4 Counts, Including Conspiracy To Defraud the US

Tinubu’s economic reforms ‘ll encourage investment — UK foreign secretary

Photo Credit: Vanguard

James Cleverly, British Foreign Secretary says President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidy and the unifying of exchange rates will encourage investment and help drive growth.

He made this known on Tuesday during a business briefing in Lagos.

The foreign secretary, also said sound macroeconomic reforms at national level, no matter how inventive it was could “only go so far”.

Cleverly, however, noted that African countries needed capital to drive investment, development and jobs, saying, “it is imperative that the international financial institutions accommodate shared aspirations for a bigger, more responsive and fairer system”.

According to him, if multilateral development banks implemented recommendations of G20’s independent capital adequacy framework, they will unlock hundreds of billions of dollars in development finance.

Cleverly said that the UK was taking a leading role on the reform of international financial institutions and investing in World Bank and the African Development Bank.

“The public sector alone cannot provide all the investments needed. Private capital is essential.

“That is why the UK government is promoting private sector investment in Nigeria and across the continent and we’ll do our utmost to galvanize even more interest.

Donald Trump Charged On 4 Counts, Including Conspiracy To Defraud the US

Photo Credit: Arise

Former US President Donald Trump has been charged by the Justice Department on four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, for his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The indictment filed Tuesday night is the third criminal case filed against the former president and current frontrunner in the 2024 GOP presidential race.

The 45-page indictment said Trump after his 2020 loss was “determined to remain in power” and perpetrated conspiracies that targeted a “bedrock function of the United States federal government: the nation’s process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election.”

Photo Credit: Google

A Trump spokesperson likened the new indictment to “Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes,” calling them “un-American.”

PDP: Tinubu’s Broadcast Bereft Of Concrete Plan

Photo Credit: Dailytrust

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the National broadcast of President Bola Tinubu shows that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government lack focus and leadership to steer the country from troubled waters.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, said the broadcast was hurriedly put together to blackmail the organised labour divert attention from the “bad policies” of the government.

The main opposition party said the recourse to such “vacuous, illusory and showy mal-administration revealed lack of leadership ingenuity and focus in the management of the affairs of the nation.”

The spokesman said the PDP is appalled that the broadcast is “another litany of false promises hurriedly put together by his (Tinubu) handlers in the desperate bid to hoodwink and beguile Nigerians, blackmail Labour Fronts and divert public attention from the life-discounting experiences imposed by the APC government”.

“The broadcast is a horrifying reminder of APC’s bogus promises which include promised Three million jobs per year; Making Naira equal in value to the US Dollar; Provision of Small Business Loan Guarantee Scheme to create at least 5 million new jobs by 2019, among others.

Police: How suspected vandals tried to bribe DPO with N500k in Niger

Photo Credit: The Cable

The Niger state police command says it has arrested nine suspects who are members of a syndicate that engages in attacking and looting trucks and containers that break down on the highways.

In a statement on Tuesday, W.A Abiodun, the command spokesperson, said the suspects were arrested in a vehicle riddled with bullets on the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

“On 20/07/2023 at about 03:30hrs, based on intelligence received, police operatives attached to Tafa division intercepted a Volkswagen Sharon vehicle with Reg. No. LKJ 739 BJ along Kaduna-Abuja highway at Sabon-Wuse Tafa LGA,” the statement reads.

“The vehicle’s body was found to have been riddled with some bullet impacts and occupied by nine men suspected to be criminal-minded persons.

