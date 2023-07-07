Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Doesn’t Carry Same Baggage As Buhari About Igbos – Lotanna Ojukwu; 4 Men Face Alleged N2.6m Fraud Charge In Ogun

Tinubu Doesn’t Carry Same Baggage As Buhari About Igbos – Lotanna Ojukwu

Lotanna Ojukwu, younger brother to the late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, the former Biafra Head of State, says he believes President Bola Tinubu is a different person from former President Muhammadu Buhari. The younger Ojukwu said Tinubu doesn’t carry the same baggage as Buhari appeared to carry regarding the Igbo people.

Lotanna Ojukwu stated this on Friday while fielding questions on Arise Television’s Morning Show programme.

He was responding to questions on security issues bedevilling the Southeast region of the country.

4 Men Face Alleged N2.6m Fraud Charge In Ogun

Four men were on Friday brought before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly defrauding five persons of N2.6 million.

The Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the police charged Nwusulor Philip, 28; Sunday Basil, 28; Mbam Stephen, 31; and Nwafor Solomon, whose addresses were not provided, with fraud, collecting money under false pretence and conspiracy.

The Prosecutor, Insp E.O.Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants and others still at large committed the offences between Feb.1 and June 30 at No.1 Obalewo Close, Off Ago Ishaga, Ota.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendants and their accomplices conspired to obtain N2.6 million, under the pretext of working with Quest International Company, from the complainants to introduce them to internet business.

He said the complainants were: Husanni Abdulrahman, Faisat Saidu, Yahaya Magaji, Sulaiman Usman, and Shuaibu Saddam.

Repentant Thugs, Kano Police To Play Football Match

The Kano State Police Command has said that it will play a football match with some repentant thugs as part of an innovative approach to help them transform their lives positively.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Usaini Gumel, made this known on Thursday during a press conference while parading 108 suspects arrested for various crimes during the last Sallah celebration.

He emphasised the importance of adopting a different strategy to ensure the rehabilitation and reintegration of former criminals.

74-Year-Old Retired Colonel Places Curse On Peter Obi, Labour Party

A 74-retired colonel, Chinyere Obi, has cursed Peter Obi and the Labour Party for allegedly neglecting her after sustaining a gunshot wound because of her commitment to the party’s activities in Imo state.

Obi, a card-carrying Labour Party member, cursed the party and its 2023 presidential candidate while speaking to journalists in Abuja on Thursday, July 6. The retired Colonel Chinyere Obi said nobody from the Labour Party visited her when she got shot in the leg campaigning for Peter Obi.

“I had to sell my Honda Pilot Jeep for N1.5 million in June to be able to treat the gunshot wound.

“At my age, 74, I am selling my things to heal completely.” She noted that she was a retired colonel with her pension and entitlements who did not seek or ask for financial help from the Labour Party presidential candidate.

