Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Dispels Rumours Of New Wife, Listen To Voice Of Reason, NGF Tells CBN

Tinubu Dispels Rumours Of New Wife

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

The All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has dismissed as “fake news”, a social media report that he was set to take a new wife, declaring that he is enjoying his marriage to his only wife, Senator Oluremi.

His spokesman, Tunde Rahman disclosed this in a statement titled, “Stop the Fake News: Asíwájú Tinubu is not taking a new wife”, which was issued Sunday night in Abuja.

(Photo credit: Google)

Listen To Voice Of Reason, NGF Tells CBN

Photo credit: punch newspaper

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria to listen to the voice of reason and follow the rule of law in its pursuit of the naira redesign policy.

This is as the Forum assured Nigerians that it felt their pains and is “determined to employ all legitimate channels to ease the situation.”

Why I rejected N150m To Dump Atiku – Popular artiste

Photo credit: legit ng

A Kannywood artiste, Naziru Ahmad, popularly known as Sarkin Waka, has claimed that he rejected N150 million and a car worth N80 million offers to dump the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the presidential election.

Speaking during a programme on the Hausa Service of DW, the Kannywood singer said he rejected the offer allegedly made by the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, because of his personal conviction that Atiku is a better option for the country.

Oyedepo, Enenche, Ibiyomie, Announce 3-day fasting Over Election

Photo credit: daily post

Ahead of the February presidential election, Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church has announced a three-day fasting and prayer to seek God’s help for a peaceful and credible poll.

A circular sighted by our correspondent revealed that the exercise, which is expected to commence on Monday, February 13, is targeted at praying against forces that may manipulate the election.

NDLEA nabs Church Overseer, Theology Student

Photo credit: daily trust

50mindstives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested the founder and General Overseer of Seraphic and Sabbath Assembly, Lagos State, High Priest Nnodu Azuka Kenrick; a student of Emmanuel College of Theology, Samanda, Ibadan, Oyo State, Udezuka Udoka and their freight agent, Oyoyo Mary Obasi.

They were arrested over attempt to export methamphetamine and skunk consignments concealed in kegs of palm oil through the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos to Dubai, United Arab Emirate.

