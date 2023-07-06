Today’s Headlines: Tinubu disappointed with census delay, calls for data integrity, Musa Assumes Duty As New CP Kebbi

Tinubu disappointed with census delay, calls for data integrity

Photo Credit: Sun Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has expressed disappointment with the delay in conducting the national census 17 years after it was conducted in 2006.

The president who expressed his unwavering support for the National Population Commission (NPC) to conduct an accurate Population and Housing Census in the country, however, stressed the need for data integrity.

Photo Credit: Google

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, the President spoke after receiving a briefing from NPC Chairman, Nasir Kwarra, in the State House on Thursday.

The President emphasised the need for the commission to be prudent in their assignment and work towards producing census data that would be credible and reliable.

Tinubu urged the NPC to view this delay as an opportunity to cash in on the advantages of the current electronic and digital age.

Musa Assumes Duty As New CP Kebbi

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

The new Police Commissioner, CP Samuel Titus Musa on Thursday assumed duty officially at Kebbi Police Command.

In a statement issued by the command’s public relations officer, SP Nafiu Abubakar stated that the deployment of CP Musa was done following the elevation of CP Lawal Daura to the rank of assistant inspector general of police (AIG) and was posted to Sokoto zone.

According to him the new CP was enlisted in the police force on March 3rd, 1990 and then rose through the ranks and served at various police formations, Commands and units before his subsequent deployment to Kebbi state as police Commissioner.

Release Nnamdi Kanu to suppress insecurity in S-East, Iwuanyanwu begs Tinubu

Photo Credit: Vanguard

PRESIDENT-GENERAL of the Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, yesterday, appealed to the Federal Government to have Mazi Nnamdi Kanu released, saying his continuous detention is a deliberate attempt by some elements to destroy the economy of the South-East.

Iwuanyanwu, who spoke in Lagos during the first official tour of South-West states, told newsmen that insecurity in the South-East arose due to the incarceration of Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafar, IPOB, would be suppressed if he is set free.

The Ohanaeze leader said: “We don’t have security problems in the South-East, we have said release Nnamdi because the young people are supporters of Nnamdi Kanu. When we look at it seriously, we have not seen any offence committed by Kanu. In fact, the court has said he should be released. As Igbo leaders, we do not see any reason he should be kept in detention. These people are giving excuses including their sit-at-home. We believe that keeping Nnamdi Kanu in prison is an effort to collaborate with some elements who want to destroy the economy of the South-East. We are appealing to the federal government to release Kanu because if he is released, we can now know those who are proper criminals and agitators.

“Frankly speaking, I believe that President Tinubu will release Nnamdi because we have not been told he committed any offence. He is being detained even though he was not caught carrying AK-47. Nnamdi Kanu is sick and if he dies in prison, it will create a lot of problems for us. Every Igbo leader has talked about his release including the five South-East governors. I think if any Nigerian leader has respect for the Igbo, he will release Kanu because once he is released, the security problem will be reduced.”

Presidential Tribunal: We won’t whip a dead horse, says Tinubu, closes case against Atiku

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday in Abuja, closed its case against the election petition of Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) at the Presidential Election Petition Court, (PEPC) without calling a single witness.

Counsel to the APC, Mr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, told the court that there was no need ” whipping a dead horse” saying the evidence of President Bola Tinubu ‘s sole witness, Sen. Opeyemi Bamide was enough to do damage to the petitioners’ case.

“Having taken a sober reflection of the entire case, we have enough evidence and we are not calling any witnesses.

” We do not intend to whip a dead horse, we announce the closure of the case of the 3rd respondent, (the APC),” Fagbemi said.

Fagbemi took this position after he cross-examined Bamidele who was Tinubu’s star and only witness. witness.

Bamidele who is also a lawyer, told the court that the 460,000 dollars forfeiture judgment tendered in evidence by the petitioners was not strong enough to warrant the nullification of Tinubu’s election.

According to the witness, the judgment of the US court on the forfeiture of 460,000 dollars had Tinubu’s name on it but not as a criminal proceeding but as a civil proceeding.

Crownprincess (

)