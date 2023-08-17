Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Didn’t Deceive Nigerians – Ganduje; Igboho Files N254bn Suit Against AGF, DSS

Tinubu Didn’t Deceive Nigerians – Ganduje

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has pleaded with Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu, saying his decision to remove the petroleum subsidy was not an attempt to play the masses.

The APC chairman made the appeal when Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Major General Abdulmalik Jibrin (retd) led a delegation of directors and secretaries of the dissolved APC presidential campaign Council on a solidarity visit to the national secretariat in Abuja.

He said, “President Bola Tinubu was honest to Nigerians. He did not play a game with the removal of the subsidy. He was very honest, even in his efforts to provide a solution to the effect of the subsidy removal.

“It came to the point that everybody was suffering. The removal of subsidies, no doubt, is a welcome development. And you know, he didn’t want to deceive people even during the electioneering process. Before he was voted in, he said he would remove it. So he was honest. And now it has been removed. But of course, there are some pains.

Igboho files N254bn suit against AGF, DSS

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The widow and children of one Olalekan Adisa, who was allegedly gruesomely murdered when the house of Sunday Adeyemo, a.k.a. Igboho Oosa, was invaded at Soka, Sanyo Area, Ibadan, during the agitation for the Yoruba Nation, has filed a N254bn lawsuit.

An Ibadan-based lawyer, Yomi Alliyu (SAN), filed the suit on their behalf as special, aggravated, and/or exemplary damages against the Attorney General of the Federation and two others at the High Court of Oyo State sitting in Ibadan.

Other respondents in the case are the State Security Service and the State Director, State Security Service, Oyo State Command.

This is according to a press release obtained by our correspondent on Tuesday.

The applicants are Mrs Abiola Adisa (suing as the wife and next of kin of Mr Saheed Olalekan Adisa (deceased)), Khamis Adisa, Majid Adisa, and Edris Adisa (2nd, 3rd, and 4th applicants suing through their guardian and/or their best friend, Mrs Abiola Adisa).

The applicants in suit No M/368/2023 sued the respondents for the infringement of the deceased’s fundamental human rights.

Photo Credit:Google

Battle shifts to Nigeria’s new education minister, Tahir Mamman

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The incumbent Vice-Chancellor of Baze University, Professor Tahir Mamman was on Wednesday night unveiled as the new Minister of Education, The PUNCH reports.

Mamman who served as the Director-General of the Nigeria Law School from 2005 to 2013 will take over the mantle of leadership of one of Nigeria’s strongest ministries.

Mamman who was conferred as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2015 is a recognised member of the Board of Benchers.

Born in 1954, the senior lawyer obtained his Bachelor of Laws degree from Ahmadu Bello University in 1983, proceeded to the NLS in 1984, and earned his Masters from the University of Warwick.

As the next Minister of Education, the huge task of remedying the sector rests on his shoulders.

The education sector in Nigeria, particularly tertiary education has been plagued with incessant strikes which has led to a collapse in the academic calendars.

PDP Leaders Urge Obaseki To forgive Shaibu

Photo Credit:Punch papers

Leaders of Edo South Senatorial district have urged Governor Godwin Obaseki to forgive his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu if the latter begs for forgiveness.

The governor and his deputy are currently at loggerheads as the deputy has approached a Federal High Court to stop his purported impeachment, while Shaibu’s desire to succeed his principal has also added to the rift between the two.

Speaking through its Leader, Senator Ehigie Uzamere, while on a solidarity visit to the governor, the zone said they had come to see the governor and to reaffirm their total commitment to his administration while praying that God gives the governor the wisdom to solve the rift.

He said: “Our leaders from Edo South Senatorial District resolved to visit you. You have done a lot for the State and we are here to support your administration and re-affirm our support and commitment, particularly at this turbulent time in the country.”

El_Zaxks (

)