Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Did Not Have Phone Call With CJN–APC, Subsidy: FG Will Review Workers salary–Akpabio

Tinubu Did Not Have Phone Call With CJN – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the report of an alleged telephone conversation between the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the outcome of the presidential election petition currently before the court.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Felix Morka, the APC National Publicity Secretary in Abuja.

The party described the speculations as mischievous, adding that the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) should be allowed to do its job.

“We have become aware of a decidedly mischievous and intentionally misleading tweet by Mr Jackson Ude.

“He alleged that President Tinubu had a telephone conversation with the CJN, in which the CJN purportedly told the president and the APC to prepare for a presidential election rerun,” Morka said.

He said it was disturbing and disgraceful for Ude to fabricate a falsehood of this kind on a matter of serious national importance that was actively under review by the PEPC.

He maintained that Tinubu and the APC won the Feb. 25 presidential election without a doubt.

Subsidy: FG Will Review Workers salary–Akpabio

Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Obot Akpabio has said the Federal Government will review workers’ salary upwards to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Speaking while playing host to Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, and members of parliament from the State in his office at the National Assembly on Tuesday, Akpabio assured Nigerians that the Federal Government was aware of difficulties being faced as a result of fuel subsidy removal.

According to him, fuel subsidy removal was part of tackling corruption by the present administration as the fuel subsidy regime stinks to high heavens of corruption.

He said “Nigeria as a country would not have survived the next few years if the fuel subsidy had not been removed”, stressing that government will have capacity to pay salaries and wages, if reviewed upwards.

Embrace Modest Lifestyles To Show Solidarity With Masses, Sultan-led Group, JNI Tells Nigerian Leaders

An Islamic organisation, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has urged leaders to embrace modest lifestyles to demonstrate solidarity with the Nigerian masses. The Sultan of Sokoto is considered the spiritual leader of Muslims in Nigeria.

His message comes as Nigerian Muslims celebrate the New Hijra Year 1445AH, which begins today, Wednesday, according to a statement issued by the JNI Secretary General, Prof. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu.

According to the statement, the Sultan “extends warm greetings and heartfelt congratulations to all Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of the New Hijra Year1445AH”.

The group, while urging all Muslims to “observe this auspicious occasion with reflection, prayers, and commitment to building a stronger, more prosperous, and secure nation,” urged leaders at all levels to prioritise the welfare of the people.

N617 Per Litre Is Extortion, Fuel Price Should Be N150 – PDP Dares Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of extorting Nigerians with the increased N617 pump price of petrol.

PDP said the price of fuel should not be more than N150 per litre, adding that the increased rate was a maladministration by Tinubu’s government that has shown extreme insensitivity and callousness towards Nigerians.

The Party cautions that the increase is worsening the already suffocating economic situation under the APC and has the capability of triggering a very serious crisis in the country if not abated.

A statement by PDP’s spokesman, Debo Ologunagba said it is appalling that instead of seeking ways to stabilize and grow the economy, the APC administration has abandoned the welfare of Nigerians which is the primary purpose of Government under Section 14 (2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and left the citizens to the vagaries of market forces and exploitative cabal; a disposition that is characteristic of a government that is not accountable to the people.

