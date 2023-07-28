Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Determined To Do Well As President_Morka, Lai Mohammed Gets Appointment

Ministerial List: Tinubu Determined To Do Well As President – APC Spokesman

As the much-awaited ministerial list was unveiled by President Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) said the President is determined to do well in office.

APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, who spoke as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said Tinubu is taking his time regarding the constitution of his cabinet.

Acknowledging the delay, the party’s spokesman said the President is careful in selecting his team that will help drive his vision and help in the success of the administration.

“The President is someone who is determined to do well as a leader, President of this country,” Morka said.

“He has taken his time. I know a lot of people were expecting that this list would have come out sooner than it did but the man (is) really taking a lot of care to ensure that he puts together a team that can help him succeed as President.”

Lai Mohammed Gets Another Appointment

The immediate past Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism in Nigeria, Lai Mohammed, has been appointed as Special Advisor to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili.

The appointment was announced during the opening session of the 66th UNWTO Commission for Africa (CAF) currently underway in Mauritius.

Mohammed is expected to bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new task having consistently played instrumental roles in the affairs of the world tourism body for the past seven years.

North-west APC Chairmen Endorse Ganduje

Former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s bid for the national chairmanship of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) got a boost on Wednesday with his endorsement by the chairmen of the party in the seven North-west states.

The endorsement was contained in a statement jointly signed by the seven chairmen.

They are Isa Acida of Sokoto, Tukur Danfulani (Zamfara), Abubakar Kana (Kebbi) and Abubakar Gumel (Jigawa).

Court Jails Two Fraudsters In Maiduguri

The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, July 24, 2023, secured the conviction and sentencing of two fraudsters, Mohammed Maidugu and Allen Abel.

While Maidugu was jailed two years for dishonestly copying the Automated Teller Machine, ATM, card Personal Identification Number of a bank customer, Abel bagged 10 years imprisonment for obtaining under false pretences.

They were both jailed by Justice Umaru Fadawu of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri.

