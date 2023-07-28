Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Determined To Do Well As President –APC Spokesman; Buhari Reject Coup

Ministerial List: Tinubu Determined To Do Well As President – APC Spokesman

As the much-awaited ministerial list was unveiled by President Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) said the President is determined to do well in office.

APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, who spoke as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said Tinubu is taking his time regarding the constitution of his cabinet.

Acknowledging the delay, the party’s spokesman said the President is careful in selecting his team that will help drive his vision and help in the success of the administration.

“The President is someone who is determined to do well as a leader, President of this country,” Morka said.

“He has taken his time. I know a lot of people were expecting that this list would have come out sooner than it did but the man (is) really taking a lot of care to ensure that he puts together a team that can help him succeed as President.”

Tinubu, Buhari, Biden, UN, EU, AU, ECOWAS, France Reject Coup

President Bola Tinubu, the United Nations Secretary-General and the United States have condemned efforts to seize power by force in an apparent coup attempt to oust President Mohamed Bazoum in the Sahel state of Niger Republic yesterday.

Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari also described the attempted coup as “utterly naïve, despicable, and unacceptable”.

Buhari urged African leaders to “remain united against coups under whatever guise or form”, and warned “coup plotters to learn from history on the consequences of instability caused by violent takeover of governments”.

ACF appoints BoT Chairman, others

Following the death of Ambassador Shehu Malami Sarkin Sudan, the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has appointed Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, the Wazirin Dutse, as its Board of Trustees’ chairman.

Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu’s appointment was approved during the forum’s meeting held in Kaduna.

The new Chairman, who served in the government of Kano State in various ministries, including the Kano State Ministry of Works and Survey and Ministry of Agriculture, before later becoming state counsel in the Ministry of Justice, was born in Dutse, in the present day Jigawa State, on November 12, 1949.

Meanwhile, Arch. Gabriel Aduku, who took over from Chief Audu Ogbeh, and Alhaji Murtala Aliyu who emerged as secretary, have formally assumed office as the National Executive Council’s chairman and secretary of the ACF respectively after ratification by the selection committee and the BoT.

Traders protest over leadership crisis in Abuja market

Some traders, on Thursday, staged a protest at the entrance of the Federal Capital Territory Administration office over the management crisis in the Abuja Market Management Limited.

The protesters asked the Permanent Secretary of the FCTA, Olusade Adesola, to intervene in the crisis regarding the management of the AMML since the sacking of the former Managing Director, Abubakar Faruk.

Faruk was allegedly suspended by the immediate past FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, but retained control of the office on the argument that his appointment letter was not tenured and he could therefore not be removed from office.

Consequently, on July 17, 2023, the commission also issued a letter of termination of the contract but noted that the termination would not affect his position as a director of the company.

The letter also directed Faruk to hand over all documents in his possession as the MD, to the company but Faruk, however, reportedly locked up the office and insisted that no one would occupy it.

