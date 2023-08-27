Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Deserves Kudos For Shunning BRICS- VON Boss, Wike Frowns At Congratulatory Billboards, Advertorials In His Honour

Tinubu Deserves Kudos For Shunning BRICS- VON Boss

Photo credit: the nation

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria, (VON) Osita Okechukwu on Sunday gave kudos to President Bola Tinubu for rejecting the country from joining the BRICS economic group.

The founding member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said the president deserves the commendation of all Nigerians for not applying to join the emergent grouping.

At the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa, the bloc admitted Argentina, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE among other intending developing countries into its folds, thus fuelling speculations that Nigeria’s application was rejected for not meeting some crucial membership criteria.

(Photo credit: Google)

Wike Frowns At Congratulatory Billboards, Advertorials In His Honour

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has requested well-wishers to refrain from placing congratulatory billboards in his honour.

The Director of Press, Office of the Minister, Mr Anthony Ogunleye, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

He said, “The attention of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has been drawn to lamp post billboards, full-scale billboards, and other adverts congratulating him on his appointment as minister.

We’re Leveraging On Tourism, Agriculture To Build A Viable State – Adeleke

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

As Osun state clocks 32 years of creation, Governor Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that his administration would leverage on the state tourism and agricultural potential to ensure steady growth.

The Governor, while addressing residents in a state broadcast on Sunday, said his administration would ensure provision of education facilities with a view to encouraging culture of learning and innovation to entrench knowledge-based economy in the state.

NDLEA Arrests 84 Suspects, Seizes 451.976kg Illicit Drugs In Kaduna

Photo credit: punch newspaper

The Kaduna State Command of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, says its operatives have arrested 84 suspects and seized 451.976kg of illicit drugs in Kaduna.

The state Commander, NDLEA, Mr Ibrahim Braji, told the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kaduna, that the arrest and the seizure were made in July.

Braji said within the period under review, the command secured six convictions of suspects.

