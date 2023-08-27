Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Deserve Kudos For Shunning BRICS – VON Bos; Wike Bans Congratulatory Messages On His Ministerial Appointment

Tinubu deserves kudos for shunning BRICS, says VON boss

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria, (VON) Osita Okechukwu on Sunday gave kudos to President Bola Tinubu for rejecting the country from joining the BRICS economic group.

The founding member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said the president deserves the commendation of all Nigerians for not applying to join the emergent grouping.

At the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa, the bloc admitted Argentina, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE among other intending developing countries into its folds, thus fuelling speculations that Nigeria’s application was rejected for not meeting some crucial membership criteria.

Wike bans congratulatory messages on his ministerial appointment

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike has placed a ban on all congratulatory messages from friends and well wishers over his ministerial appointment.

He said such congratulatory messages in lamp post billboards, full scale billboards and other such adverts congratulating him on his appointment as Minister constitute serious distractions capable of make him to lose focus on his main assignment in the FCT.

In a statement tagged “Request to members of the public to refrain from placing congratulatory billboards in honour of the FCT Minister ” signed by his Director of Press, Anthony Ogunleye, it was pointed out that “while the Minister deeply appreciates the warm wishes and support of the citizens, he kindly, but strongly requests that such billboards and advertisements be discontinued forthwith”

According to the statement, “the Honourable Minister acknowledges the overwhelming outpouring of goodwill from the residents of the Federal Capital Territory and beyond and understands the sentiment behind these congratulatory displays and is genuinely touched by the show of support.

“However, in the spirit of public service and commitment to his responsibilities, the Minister wishes to focus his full attention on assisting the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, in realizing his vision and Renewed Hope agenda for Nigeria.

FG secures $500m local funding of entrepreneurship, digital innovation – Minister, Tijani

The Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani has disclosed that the federal government secured access to approximately $500m for local funding of innovation and entrepreneurship in the country’s digital sector.

Tijani said this at a dinner organised by the Tech community in Abuja on Friday night.

“We’ve got access to about half a billion dollars to start local funding,” he told reporters.

He said the fund would target “true, real Nigerian businesses.”

The minister added that by domiciling the funding in Nigeria, the government’s target is to foster the growth and development of homegrown enterprises, ultimately contributing to the country’s economic progress.

He stressed that more investors would be brought on board, increasing the funds available to support Nigerian innovators.

He added,” Part of my responsibilities is working with BOI (Bank of Industry) to ensure that we domicile that funding locally in Nigeria, work with firms who manage and invest in businesses to ensure that those businesses that will benefit are true, real Nigerian businesses.

“And what we are going to see is that the funding is available locally and in the coming months it is going to become larger and as these funds become larger we want to leverage that money as well.

Frightening other Nigerians can’t take Ndigbo to Aso Rock, Igbo youths warn

Foremost umbrella body for Igbo youths, the Igbo Youths Movement, IYM, weekend warned that frightening and attacking other Nigerians would not give Igbos the Presidency of Nigeria.

The over 35 years old Igbo youths group, argued that It was wrong to make Igbos reprehensible by terrorising and intimidating others into submission that Ndigbos’ political choices are the only choice available.

In a statement titled “Unrestrained Abusive Mob, Not In Our Character”, Founder of IYM, Deputy Secretary, Igbo Leaders of Thought, ILT, Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, insisted that unrestrained mob attack on compatriots with different political views, would not take Igbos to Aso Rock.

Ugochukwu-Uko who is also the Secretary of Eastern Consultative Assembly, ECA, said “The elections were held over six months ago, but the ugly abusive culture of mob attack deployed by certain individuals during the elections are getting difficult for our people to leave. At times like this, silence becomes acquiescence.

“The unrestrained, mostly unjustifiable mob attack of insulting anyone with contrary political views, associated with the past election, is dangerous, unhealthy and unhelpful.

