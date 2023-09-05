Today’s Headlines: Tinubu departs Abuja for G-20 Summit, I tried to get refineries working, Tinubu’s plan won’t work, says Obasanjo.

Tinubu departs Abuja for G-20 Summit.

Credit: Daily Post Nigeria.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, departed Nigeria for India to attend the G-20 Summit upon the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Daily Post Nigeria had reported that Tinubu planned to travel for the G20 summit.

President Tinubu will deliver the keynote speeches at the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable & Business Conference on the summit’s sidelines. – Meetings with top business leaders & captains of industry from Nigeria and India to attract partnerships and foreign investments in Nigeria by showcasing Nigeria’s vibrant investment opportunities through the lens of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

I tried to get refineries working, Tinubu’s plan won’t work, says Obasanjo.

Credit: The Guardian Nigeria.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said he tried to get Nigeria’s oil refineries working but was not successful and suggests President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s plan to do the same will not work.

“Someone told me Tinubu said refineries would work by December. I told the person the refineries would not work. This is based on the information I received from Shell when I was president”, Obasanjo revealed this during an exclusive interview with TheCable.

Photo Credit: The Guardian Nigeria.

Bank Workers Join Two-Day NLC Strike, Cite ‘Punishing’ Economy.

Credit: Channels Television.

The National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) has joined the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to draw the attention of the Federal Government to the punishing economic situation in the country.

The union stated this in a circular dated September 2, 2023 signed by its General Secretary, Mohammed Sheikh, and addressed to “All Zonal Councils/Domestic Committee”.

According to the bank employees, the industrial action was in line with the communique issued after the meeting of National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

NLC Bars Entrance To Edo Court As Tribunals Adjourn Judgements.

Credit: Channels Television.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Edo State has barred entrance into the state high court premises in compliance with a two-day warning strike.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, announced the warning strike last Friday in protest against the Federal Government’s failure to address the challenges caused by the removal of fuel subsidies.

LadyJam (

)