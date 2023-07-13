Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Declares State Of Emergency On Food Security; 2023 Polls: LP Demands Forensic Investigation Of N300bn, Donor Funds

Tinubu Declares State Of Emergency On Food Security

Photo Credit: Channels Television

President Bola Tinubu has declared a state of emergency on food security in Nigeria.

Presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, made this known while briefing State House correspondent on Thursday.

The President directed that all matters about food and water availability and affordability, as essential livelihood items, be included within the purview of the National Security Council.

The directive was said to be in line with the Tinubu administration’s position on ensuring that the most vulnerable are supported.

Alake said President is not unmindful of the rising cost of food and its effect on the pocket of citizens.

The President also directed the immediate release of fertilizers and grains to farmers and households to mitigate the effects of the subsidy removal.

Gov Fubara Donates N20m To Widow Of Slain Police Officer

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has donated N20,000,000 to the family of a police officer, the late Inspector Collins David, who died on active duty recently.

David was serving under the Ahoada Division of the state command before he was killed.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tammy Danagogo, presented the cheque to the widow of the slain policeman on behalf of the governor at the command headquarters.

According to him, the gesture is the governor’s demonstration of commitment to ensuring that the families of policemen who lost their lives in the cause of serving the state are not left in desolation.

Danagogo, in a statement by the Head of the Press Unit, Juliana Masi, noted that the action is in continuation of the tradition of the Rivers State Government’s security architecture, which entails a partnership with the police and other security agencies in the fight against crime.

The statement commended the relentless efforts of the state Police Command and, in particular, the strategic fight against criminality led by the new Commissioner of Police, Nwonyi Polycarp-Emeka.

In his response, Polycarp-Emeka described Governor Fubara’s monetary presentation to the family of the late officer as “an uncommon gesture of encouragement in the country.”

2023 Polls: LP Demands Forensic Investigation Of N300bn, Donor Funds

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

The Labour Party has demanded a forensic investigation into the expenditure of budgeted disbursements and donor funds received by the Independent National Electoral Commission as well as the N300 billion of Nigerian taxpayer’s funds used for the 2023 general elections.

Director General of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Otumba Akin Osuntokun, made this demand on behalf of the Labour Party and the council, at a media briefing in Abuja, on Thursday.

He explained that Nigerians deserved to have details of how these funds were disbursed in exchange for arguably the worst election conducted in recent memory.

According to him, it was disheartening to note that spokespersons of the All Progressives Congress and President Bola Tinubu, chose to condemn the report of the European Union Observer Mission on the 2023 General Election and engage in the selective celebration of the 2019 Election reports from the same observer group.

Sanwo-Olu Felicitates Soyinka At 89

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has felicitated Nobel laureate, Prof. Oluwole Soyinka, on his 89th birthday.

Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described Prof. Soyinka as “a quintessential scholar and literary icon who has used his position and experience to contribute positively to literature, academics and governance globally.”

Prof. Soyinka, a 1986 Nobel Prize in Literature winner and the first sub-Saharan African to be honoured in that category clocked 89 on Thursday, July 13.

Sanwo-Olu said the literary giant is worth celebrating as one of Nigeria’s advocates of good governance, adding that the Nobel Laureate remained one of Nigeria’s pride and biggest exports to the world.

Trinixzity (

)