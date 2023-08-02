Today’s Headlines: Tinubu: Court Reserves Judgement on Atiku, Obi’s Petitions; NLC Insists on Protest as Talks Fail

Tinubu: Court Reserves Judgement on Atiku, Obi’s Petitions

According to a report by VANGUARD newspaper, the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in Abuja has reserved its decision on the petitions seeking to unseat President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The panel, headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani, approved the cases for judgment after the parties made their final arguments.

These two petitions, labeled as CA/PEPC/05/2023 and CA/PEPC/03/2023, were filed by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Mr. Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), respectively.

During the presentation of their conclusive written statements, Atiku and the PDP, represented by Chief Chris Uche, SAN, urged the court to declare President Tinubu ineligible to participate in the presidential election held on February 25.

On the other hand, Obi and the LP, represented by Mr. Livy Uzoukwu, SAN, argued in their final brief that there were no technical glitches during the election, but rather an intentional act to undermine the election’s outcome. Uzoukwu, SAN, demanded President Tinubu’s removal, highlighting the presence of over 18,088 unclear election results uploaded to INEC’s IReV portal, indicating a flawed election.

However, all respondents in the two cases, including INEC, President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and the All Progressives Congress (APC), presented arguments through their respective lawyers, requesting the court to dismiss the petitions as they lacked merit.

NLC Insists on Protest as Talks Fail

According to VANGUARD newspaper, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) remains firm in its decision to proceed with today’s protest against the removal of fuel subsidies, as discussions with the Federal Government regarding short-term support measures fell apart yesterday.

During the Presidential Steering Committee on Palliatives meeting at the State House, Abuja, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, appealed to the organized labor to postpone the planned protest, assuring that the government was making efforts to address their concerns.

However, the organized labor expressed dissatisfaction with the palliatives announced by the President during his nationwide broadcast on Monday night, deeming them insufficient to allete the widespread suffering in the country.

Comrade Titus Amba, leading the NLC, remarked that nothing novel was presented to the committee except for President Bola Tinubu’s broadcast. They assert that the President’s outlined palliatives are inadequate to address the ongoing challenges.

Despite the government’s plea, mobilization for the protest persisted as the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) directed its affiliates and the 36 state councils to actively participate in the protest.

Subsidy: Blame DSS, Police Also For Fuel Price Hike —IPMAN

As reported by VANGUARD newspaper, the President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has attributed the recent increase in fuel price from N537 to N617 to factors beyond international pricing. Mr. Chinedu Okoronkwo accused security agencies like the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Police of extortion, along with arbitrary levies imposed by government agencies.

Speaking at a public hearing organized by the House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on the Recent Hike in Petrol Pump Price, Okoronkwo emphasized that Nigeria is now operating under the Petroleum Industry Act, which governs the market based on reality.

He pointed out that IPMAN members are currently facing financial constraints, making it impossible for them to directly import fuel due to being owed approximately N250 billion by Nigeria’s oil giant, the NNPCL.

In light of the situation, he urged the government to instruct its agencies to cease imposing arbitrary charges on fuel prices by marketers.

