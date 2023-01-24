This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Can’t Afford To Lose FCT-Muhammad Bello, Kwankwaso’s Ally Defects To PDP Tinubu Can’t Afford To Lose FCT, Minister Tasks Campaign

Photo credits:Leadership

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, has called on the executives of Tinubu /Shettima Grassroots Independence Campaign Council (GICC) to ensure the victory of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tibunu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima in the February 25 general election in the territory.

Bello, represented by his special assistant on special duties, Hajiya Farida Odangi, who made this call at the inauguration of the GICC executives in Abuja, said the campaign organisation should leave no stone unturned to ensure the party’s victory in Abuja.

Kwankwaso’s Ally Defects To PDP

Photo credits:Leadership

A few weeks to the presidential election, a long-time ally of Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Dr Babayo Liman who is also the north east secretary of the party has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Addressing journalists yesterday in Gombe, Liman declared that he would henceforth work for the victory of the PDP presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the upcoming presidential election slated for February.

No evidence to back PDP drug trafficking claims against Tinubu’ – Fani-Kayode

Photo credits:vanguard

A spokesperson for the ruling All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, APC PCC, Femi Fani-Kayode there’s no evidence to back the People’s Democratic Party, PDP drug trafficking claims against Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC.

Fani-Kayode stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

The former Minister of Aviation, who faulted the PDP for its suit challenging the candidacy of in the February 25th presidential elections, described the claims as baseless.

buhari to visit Kano Jan 30, unveil projects

Photo credits:Punchng

The President, Major General Muhammadu buhari (retd), is to unveil the Kano State Independent Power Project during his two-day visit to the state on January 30 and 31, 2023.

The state Commissioner for Information and spokesman for the Kano State governorship committee, Mohammad Garba, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on the efforts of the committee towards ensuring victory for the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 elections.

Also, Garba disclosed that during buhari’s two-day visit, he would inaugurate projects ranging from a data centre to the Dangote Skills Acquisition Centre, Dala Inland Port, Teacher Reserved Housing Area in Ungogo Local Government areas, 10 Megawatts Independent Power Project, Tiga Dam, and Muhammadu Bridge.

Photo credits:Google

Content created and supplied by: Officialnews1

News )

