Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Campaign Director Naja’atu Muhammad Resigns, Tinubu mourns Dame Adebutu

Tinubu campaign director Naja’atu Muhammad resigns weeks to election

Photo Credit: Dailypost

Naja’atu Bala Muhammad, a Director in the Bola Tinubu 2023 presidential campaign, has resigned.

She was the Director of Civil Society in the Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Photo Credit: Google

The exit of 67-year-old Naja’atu comes one month to the presidential election.

In 2018, President Muhammadu buhari appointed her as a Commissioner at the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Tinubu mourns Dame Adebutu

Photo Credit: P.M. News

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu, has expressed sympathy and condolences with prominent businessman and Odole-Oodua, Sir Kessington Adebutu, over the passing of his dear wife, Dame Caroline Adebutu.

Dame Adebutu, the Yeye-Mode of the Source, died last Thursday January 19th, 2023. Burial arrangements are yet to be announced by the family.

The APC standard bearer, in a statement by his Media Office signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, urged Sir Adebutu to take solace in the fact that his wife lived a life of service to God and humanity, and also impacted many lives when she was alive.

Christian Group Drums Support For Peter Obi





Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria News

The Christian Transformation Network (CTN), a strategic and credible platform set to engage the Christian community for national and global reformation has thrown its weight behind the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, and his running mate, Dr Ahmed Datti.

The non-denominational Christian body declared its support for the former Governor of Anambra State during a meeting, titled, ‘Good Governance, Strategy and Synergy’ held during the weekend at Ojodu Berger area of Lagos.

The strategic meeting which had several church leaders and workers from different churches and denominations in Lagos and the neighbouring states in attendance said after examining the campaigns of the current presidential candidates, pitched their tent with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Presidential polls: Ayu’ll lead PDP to Victory’ like he did in ’93 – Ambassador Bamigbetan





Photo Credit: Vanguard

Former Nigerian Ambassador to The Bahamas, Senator Segun Bamigbetan, on Saturday, expressed optimism that the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic, PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu will lead the party to victory during the general elections despite the crisis rocking it.

Senator Bamigbetan, in a statement titled ‘Ayu will lead PDP to Victory’, warned that any attempt asking Ayu to relinquish his position as Chairman is a step in “the wrong direction.”

Besides, he noted how Ayu and a few others, contributed to the electoral victory of late MKO Abiola during the June 12, 1993 election.

Content created and supplied by: Nasu001

News )

