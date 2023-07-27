Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Came To Office Prepared, Let’s Be Patient With Him – SWAGA; Niger: Tinubu, Buhari, Biden, UN, EU, AU, ECOWAS, France Reject Coup

Tinubu Came To Office Prepared, Let’s Be Patient With Him – SWAGA.

Photo credit: Nigerian Tribune

The South-West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA’23) on Thursday asked Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu to address the myriads of challenges confronting the nation.

National Secretary of SWAGA, Otunba Bosun Oladele,said since assumption of office, President Tinubu had taken bold steps and is on the right to repositioning Nigeria into its rightful place in the comity of nations.

He said: “I believe that for the first time in our democratic journey as a country, Nigeria is having a President that got into office prepared for the job.

Asiwaju Tinubu have been abreast of issues in governance in Nigeria, he has been a rallying point for intellectual and political discourse regarding governmental policies and processes especially his annual colloquium long before now and he has blazed the trail and set the pace for developmental leadership as two-term Governor of Lagos State and Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We as South West Agenda for Asiwaju are not oblivious of these sterling qualities when we took it upon ourselves to sensitize the new generation of Nigerians and mobilize support for his candidature for the elections at the time we started in 2020.

Tinubu, Buhari, Biden, UN, EU, AU, ECOWAS, France Reject Coup

Photo credit: Vanguard

President Bola Tinubu, the United Nations Secretary-General and the United States have condemned efforts to seize power by force in an apparent coup attempt to oust President Mohamed Bazoum in the Sahel state of Niger Republic yesterday.

Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari also described the attempted coup as “utterly naïve, despicable, and unacceptable”.

Buhari urged African leaders to “remain united against coups under whatever guise or form”, and warned “coup plotters to learn from history on the consequences of instability caused by violent takeover of governments”.

Photo credit: Google

Owode-Siun Road To Be Ready In Two Months -Abiodun

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has assured the people of Owode and its environs that the Siun-Owode road currently under construction would be completed in the next two months.

Abiodun, who stated this while responding to questions from newsmen after inspecting the road, described it as not only critical to the economy of the local government area but that of the state as a whole.

The governor said he was impressed with the level of work done so far by the contractor, adding that though the topography of the area has added some challenges to the project, the drainage system which is about 500 metres long has almost been completed.

According to the governor, after the stone base has been put in place, the asphalting of the road would commence, assuring that within two months, the people would see the end of this project.

He said: “This road is one of the roads we identified as critical to the economy of the state. It leads to the capital of one of the biggest local government areas in our state.

“When completed, it will save the people coming from the state capital to Owode the trouble of going through the Interchange. The road is about six kilometres and has been in a state of disrepair for more than 16 years.”

Kaduna: We must cut down cost of governance, Gov Sani tells commissioners.

Photo credit: Nigerian Tribune

Kaduna Governor, Uba Sani, has tasked the newly appointed commissioners to cut down the cost of governance to overcome the economic challenges facing the State.

Speaking after swearing-in 13 out of the 14 newly appointed commissioners at the Council Chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna on Thursday, he said the state is confronted with economic and security challenges.

According to him, his government will set up a trust fund to cater for the poor, the underserved and the vulnerable people and he will donate 50% of his salary to the trust fund.

We count on you to bring your experience and competence to bear on governance in the state. You are coming into our administration at a period when we are confronted with serious economic and security challenges.”

The governor remarked that creative and innovative steps are being taken to address the challenges, saying, “Our President took a hard and painful but necessary decision to remove fuel subsidy”.

“We are therefore in a period of emergency. We must cut down on the cost of governance, ostentatious lifestyle. All commissioners must use their old vehicles.

Crownprinces2 (

)