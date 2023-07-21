Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Calls For Military Collaboration In Africa, Makinde Re-appoints Ex-CP Owoseni, Others As Advisers

NEWSTinubu calls for Military collaboration in Africa

Photo Credit: Dailypost

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigeria and the neighbouring countries in the Lake Chad region to display courage in reforming their military doctrine and practices.

Tinubu said the change in tactics had become necessary as countries in the region were battling a ‘mobile and elusive irregular force’ that disregarded established rules of warfare.

Photo Credit: Google

The State House release on Friday showed it was part of the President’s speech at Kaduna during the graduation ceremony of Senior Course 45 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.

Makinde Re-appoints Owoseni, Others As Advisers

Photos Credits: Daily Post

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has re-appointed Mr Fatai Owoseni as Special Adviser on Security matters.

Makinde announced the re-appointment on Thursday.

Owoseni is a former commissioner of police in Lagos state.

Makinde, in a letter signed by his Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi, also announced the re-appointment of a former chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Oyo State chapter, Comrade Bayo Titilola-Sodo, as Special Adviser on Labour matters.

The Governor also announced the re-appointment of a retired Assistant Comptroller of Immigration, Mr. Segun Adegoke, as the Special Adviser on Homeland Security.

I Didn’t Owe Any Bank When I Left Office On May 29—Ikpeazu

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

Immediate past Governor of Abia state, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu said his administration was not owing any commercial bank before he left office on May 29.

Ikpeazu disclosed that he is constrained to make clarifications on matters of great public importance about some financial issues which the Governor Alex Otti’s administration has been making allegations on.

In a statement by his spokesman, Onyebuchi Ememanka, the former governor stated that no day passes without the Otti administration looking for some reason to blame him for everything, no matter how unreasonable.

Ikpeazu also challenged the Otti administration to produce any evidence to support its claim of a N22 Billion outstanding loan liability from the Ikpeazu administration.

INEC Chair Yakubu speaks on lessons to improve future collation, declaration of election results

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers)

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu has said the experiences in the 2023 elections will be used as lessons to improve the collation and declaration of future elections’ results.

Yakubu also said the same submission will be harnessed to work on future recruitment, training and posting of Collation and Returning Officers, as well as logistics for movement to and from places of assignments.

He said this at the INEC post-election review meeting with the Collation and Returning Officers held at Ladi Kwali Hall, Abuja Continental Hotel, Abuja on Friday.

Yakubu assured Nigerians that the meeting to focus on the reviews of the last general election will produce a detailed report.

Confaamnews (

)