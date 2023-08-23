Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Broke Jinx By Appointing Wike FCT Minister – Oshiomhole; Soldiers Arrest 39 Bandits, Others In Plateau

Tinubu Broke Jinx By Appointing Wike FCT Minister – Oshiomhole

Edo North Senator, Adams Oshiomhole, has said President Bola Tinubu broke a jinx by appointing Nyesom Wike as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Oshiomhole said Tinubu’s decision to appoint Wike as FCT Minister was ground-breaking.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, Oshiomhole said Tinubu gave every part of Nigeria hope with his ministerial appointment.

He also noted that President Bola Tinubu should be credited for fixing what former Presidents could not do.

Oshiomhole assured Nigerians that Tinubu was already laying a solid foundation for the development of the country.

According to Oshiomhole said: “May this government be credited as the one that fixed what others could not fix. This will not be a government of lamentation, but one that will do what others failed to do.

“This singular move shows that anyone can become a minister regardless of their birthplace, tongue and dialect.

“For me, one of the ground-breaking decisions President Tinubu has taken is to give every part of Nigeria a hope that regardless of your birthplace, tongue or dialect, you can be the Minister of the FCT.”

Soldiers Arrest 39 Bandits, Others In Plateau

The Special Military Task Force, tion Safe Haven, maintaining peace in Plateau State and its environs, says it has arrested a total of 39 suspected criminals, including bandits, in the state.

It was learnt that the suspects were arrested at different locations within the joint operation area of tion Safe Haven, tion Hakorin Damisa IV, and the 3 Division, Nigerian Army in the past week.

Its spokesperson, Captain Oya James, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Tuesday.

He further disclosed that two of the suspects had been on the wanted list for involvement in several armed robbery and kidnapping activities in the state.

UK Pledges Enhanced Synergy With Nigerian Army

The United Kingdom Minister of State for Armed Forces and Veterans, Mr James Heappey, said the UK government would deepen synergy with the Nigerian military to enhance existing relations between the two countries.

Heappey gave the assurance when he led his team on a courtesy call to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that Nigeria remained one of the great friends of the UK, adding that the relationship between the armed forces and particularly the armies of the two countries, was very close.

According to him, the customs and traditions of the Nigerian army are almost identical to many of the customs and traditions of the British Army.

How Nigeria Can Tackle Transnational Threats — DG DSS

The Director General of the State Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, along with other experts from the security sector and academia, has outlined how Nigeria can tackle transnational threats in an increasingly globalized world.

He spoke at a seminar hosted by the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) in Abuja on Wednesday, as part of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 16.

The course consists of a cohort of 86 participants from various Nigerian and international institutions.

The theme of the event was ‘Globalization and Regional Economic Integration: Implications for Sustainable Development in Africa.’

During his address, Yusuf Bichi, the DG of DSS, emphasized the necessity of international cooperation and knowledge sharing to address the security challenges posed by globalization.

