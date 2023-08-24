Today’s Headlines: Tinubu broke jinx by appointing Wike FCT Minister–Oshiomhole, Aregbesola Launches APC Caucus, Mobilises Supporters

Tinubu broke jinx by appointing Wike FCT Minister – Oshiomhole

Edo North Senator, Adams Oshiomhole, has said President Bola Tinubu broke a jinx by appointing Nyesom Wike as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Oshiomhole said Tinubu’s decision to appoint Wike as FCT Minister was ground-breaking.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, Oshiomhole said Tinubu gave every part of Nigeria hope with his ministerial appointment.

He also noted that President Bola Tinubu should be credited for fixing what former Presidents could not do.

Oshiomhole assured Nigerians that Tinubu was already laying a solid foundation for the development of the country.

According to Oshiomhole said: “May this government be credited as the one that fixed what others could not fix. This will not be a government of lamentation, but one that will do what others failed to do.

“This singular move shows that anyone can become the minister regardless of their birthplace, tongue and dialect.

“For me, one of the ground-breaking decisions President Tinubu has taken is to give every part of Nigeria a hope that regardless of your birthplace, tongue or dialect, you can be the Minister of the FCT.”

Photo credit: Google

Aregbesola Launches APC Caucus, Mobilises Supporters

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The immediate past Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, on Tuesday, launched a caucus called ‘Omoluabi Caucus’ within the fold of the All Progressives Congress in Osun state, and reassured of his commitment to the progressive ideals.

Speaking at the launch held in Ilesa, Osun State, which attracted members of the party across the state, the ex-Osun State governor, who explained that political parties are an amalgamation of different interests and tendencies, described Omoluabi Caucus as one of the many caucuses within APC in the state.

Aregbesola, who further said the Omoluabi Caucus was a ‘union of like-minds in the state’ stated further, “The Omoluabi Tendency is a caucus within the All Progressives Congress (APC); one of the caucuses in the state. We are not a faction. We are the genuine foundation members of the party and we have no intention of abandoning the ship of the party as it navigates the most turbulent waters.

Ondo backs NPC productivity initiative

Photo Credit: Punch paper

Ondo State Government has pledged to support National Productivity Centre to activate productivity initiatives in the state.

The Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, stated this during a courtesy visit by the delegation of the National Productivity Centre to him in Akure, Ondo State recently.

Aiyedatiwa said, “The state will give all the support needed to get the centre established in the state so individuals and enterprises in the state can benefit from all the productivity initiatives and programmes.”

The acting governor mentioned the plans to establish and engage the state in productivity initiatives.

He promised that he would give the centre all the necessary support to establish and carry out productivity initiatives in the state.

UK pledges enhanced synergy with Nigerian army

The United Kingdom Minister of State for Armed Forces and Veterans, Mr James Heappey, said the UK government would deepen synergy with the Nigerian military to enhance existing relations between the two countries.

Heappey gave the assurance when he led his team on a courtesy call to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that Nigeria remained one of the great friends of the UK, adding that the relationship between the armed forces and particularly the armies of the two countries, was very close.

According to him, the customs and traditions of the Nigerian army are almost identical to many of the customs and traditions of the British Army.

Venomnews (

)