Today’s Headlines: Tinubu breaks silence as he defeats Obi, Atiku at Election Tribunal, NFF didn’t sack me – Super Falcons coach , Randy Waldrum

Tinubu breaks silence as he defeats Obi, Atiku at Election Tribunal

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians of his renewed and energized focus on delivering his vision of a unified, peaceful and prosperous nation.

This follows the judgment by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) in Abuja.

In a statement signed by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu said he welcomes the judgment of the Tribubal with “an intense sense of solemn responsibility and preparedness to serve all Nigerians, irrespective of all diverse political persuasions, faiths, and tribal identities.”

The President noted that he “recognizes the diligence, undaunted thoroughness, and professionalism of the five-member bench, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani in interpreting the law.”

The statement added that “the President affirms that his commitment to the rule of law, and the unhindered discharge of duties by the Tribunal, as witnessed in the panel’s exclusive respect for the merits of the petitions brought forward, further reflects the continuing maturation of Nigeria’s legal system, and the advancement of Africa’s largest democracy at a time when our democratic system of government is under test in other parts of the continent.

NFF didn’t sack me – Waldrum

Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum said he was bemused by stories making the rounds in the media (not The PUNCH) that he had been sacked by the Nigeria Football Federation, noting that his contract with the country is still running,PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

Waldrum was appointed by the NFF in 2020 and led the Super Falcons to the 2022 WAFCON in Morocco as well as the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“I’m seeing reports that I’ve been sacked but my contract doesn’t end until October 31,” Waldrum told PUNCH Sports Extra.

With the NFF yet to decide on his extension, the American is still in line to be in the dugout when the Super Falcons face Ethiopia in a Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers between October 23-31.

FG hikes price of electricity meters

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, announced an increase in the prices of single-phase and three-phase pre-paid electricity meters, and declared that the price changes will take effect from September 6, 2023.

It announced this in an order released by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission with the number, NERC/2023/020, and jointly signed by the commission’s Chairman, Sanusi Garba, and its Commissioner, Legal, Licencing and Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye.

In the order, the FG stated that a single-phase meter would now cost N81,975.16k from the previous price of N58,661.69k, while the price of a three-phase meter was raised to N143,836.10k from N109,684.36k.

On why it increased the costs of the meters, the NERC said it was to ensure fair and reasonable pricing of meters to both Meter Asset Providers and end-user customers.

Two suspects arrested over truck driver’s death in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command in Lagos State has arrested two people suspected of being involved in the killing of a truck driver in the Mile 2 area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on Wednesday.

He said that the truck had been towed to the Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA) yard in Oshodi.

“Two suspects have been arrested, and they are helping the police with the ongoing investigation,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, there were unconfirmed reports that men of the state task force allegedly killed a yet-to-be-identified person in Mile 2, along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

This led to protests by some people, who set up bonfires on the ever-busy road.

