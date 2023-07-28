Today’s Headlines: Tinubu begs Nigerians to persevere more; Stop blackmailing us, NLC tells FG

Subsidy removal: Tinubu begs Nigerians to persevere more

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, urged Nigerians to persevere with his administration some more, saying he understands the pains they must be experiencing since the discontinuance of the petrol subsidy on May 29.

The President gave the assurance that the hardships of the moment would eventually give way to a more prosperous, equitable,e and inclusive economy.

“You have endured; you just need to persevere a little bit more. It’s not going to be easy to make the necessary changes,” Tinubu told a delegation of youths leaders from across the 36 states, led by the All Progressives Congress Youth Leader, Mr Dayo Israel, to the State House, Abuja. Tinubu told the delegation, “I plead your understanding that the economic reforms are very slow sometimes.

Protest: Stop blackmailing us, NLC tells FG

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has warned the Federal Government through the Office of the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary (PS), Ministry of Justice, Mrs B.E. Jedy-Agba to stop blackmailing the Congress and misrepresenting the law.

Mrs Jeddy-Agba, had while reacting to the notice of nationwide protest issued by the NLC said that the National Industrial Court of Nigeria has restrained the Nigeria Labour Congress “from embarking on the planned industrial action/or strike of any nature, pending the hearing and determination of the pending motion on notice”.

But Reacting to this and other issues said by Mrs Agba, the NLC in a statement issued by Benson Upah,

Head of Information and Public Affairs, cautioned the Solicitor -General from making unguarded utterances.

The statement read ‘Our attention has been drawn to the reaction of the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary (PS), Ministry of Justice, Mrs B.E. Jedy-Agba to our notice of protest against the latest pump price of pms.

“Mrs B.E. Jedy-Agba in a statement said unprintable things about the Nigeria Labour Congress.

“First she said the National Industrial Court of Nigeria has restrained the Nigeria Labour Congress “from embarking on the planned industrial action/or strike of any nature, pending the hearing and determination of the pending motion on notice”.

“Not satisfied with this imperious claim, she resorted to back blackmail thus: “The NLC has submitted to the jurisdiction of the court and is being represented by the reputable law firm of Femi Falana, SAN. It is therefore our minimum expectation that the NLC will allow the courts to perform their constitutional roles rather than resort to self-help and undermining the orders of the court”.

“And then to the malicious statement thus: “We note with dismay that this latest strike notice is consistent with the inexplicable disdain which the NLC leadership has visited on the authority of the court in recent times following their earlier inciting and derogatory remarks made by the NLC President against the court”.

Obi denies photo shoot with pro-Biafra Agitator, Simon Ekpa

Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has described as fake, a photo of him and Finland-based pro-Biafra agitator, Mr. Simon Ekpa.

Expa is the mastermind of several sit-at-home orders in the South-East region, which had allegedly resulted in loss of many lives and property.

Head of the Obi-Datti Media Office, Mr. Diran Onifade, in a statement, said perpetrators of the fake photo inserted Obi’s popular supporter and rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, to further claim credibility.

He said they all grew up being educated that photos tell a thousand stories and do not tell lies as photos were usually self-evident.

Onifade said the standard narrative had changed remarkably with dubious minds always ready to deploy its creatively albeit negatively, to create what was non-existent.

He said: “The scenario is exactly what played out in the photoshopped picture of Peter Obi supposedly standing with the Finland-based irritant Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa.

“This is all in a desperate move to drag Obi’s name into disrepute by linking him with the ugly story that Ekpa has become in Nigeria.

“For clarity, the picture was taken by Obi standing with an admirer on a Virgin Flight on Friday, July 21, 2023.

“In trying to authenticate their filthy and disgustingly dirty act, they inserted the picture of Aisha Yusuf behind them.

Why I Quit APC – Lukman

Erstwhile national vice chairman (North West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) , Salihu Lukman, has given reasons why he resigned his position, saying he was compelled to quit by to allow constitutional order in the party failure.

LEADERSHIP reports that Lukman had tendered his letter of resignation on Wednesday to the party’s acting national chairman, saying he was quitting instead of remaining in the party and constituted a distraction for leaders and the Tinubu government.

But in a statement he issued on in Abuja yesterday, the Kaduna-born politician said he was exhausted by his continuous fight against inconsistencies in the governing party.

He said since news of his resignation from the party broke, he had received so many queries and responses, all expressing disappointment in one way or the other with his action.

He said, “My common explanation is that I am just tired of having to remain in the fighting mode, campaigning for the reform of the APC. First, it was against the leadership of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who was my boss and in many respects my mentor for more than sixteen years.

