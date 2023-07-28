Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Begs Nigerians to persevere more, No Coup Must Survive Under Your Watch, Oluwo Tells Tinubu

Tinubu begs Nigerians to persevere more

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, urged Nigerians to persevere with his administration some more, saying he understands the pains they must be experiencing since the discontinuance of the petrol subsidy on May 29.

Source: Punch papers

The President gave the assurance that the hardships of the moment would eventually give way to a more prosperous, equitable,e and inclusive economy.

“You have endured; you just need to persevere a little bit more. It’s not going to be easy to make the necessary changes,” Tinubu told a delegation of youths leaders from across the 36 states, led by the All Progressives Congress Youth Leader, Mr Dayo Israel, to the State House, Abuja. Tinubu told the delegation, “I plead your understanding that the economic reforms are very slow sometimes.

No Coup Must Survive Under Your Watch—Oluwo Tells Tinubu

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurosheed Akanbi, yesterday, tasked President Bola Tinubu to rally Military forces in Africa to quash the coup against President Mohamed Bazoumin of the Niger Republic, to strengthen democracy in Africa.

The monarch, in a statement by his media aide, Alli Ibraheem, urged the President to use his position as ECOWAS Chairman to thwart the coup in the country and return it to democracy.

While suggesting the need for harmonization of African military forces to ensure the Niger coup didn’t survive, he said: “Democracy in Africa has to be strengthened through promotion of a democratic system of government devoid of military incursion and interference. I’m calling on President Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria to use his position as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to thwart the ongoing military taking over of the country’s affairs from the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic.

Embrace Digital Skills, Obasanjo Tells Youths

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on Nigerian youths to ensure that they are digitally inclined and acquire other skills required to excel in the 21st century.He also urged them to make good use of the Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is the in thing in the technology world.

Obasanjo said this in Abeokuta, Ogun State while addressing participants of the video editing training organised by the Youth Development Centre, an arm of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), in partnership with EditSpace Africa.

Obasanjo said in the next 20 or 25 years many office spaces would probably be converted into hotels or things because “Many workers may be working from the comfort of their houses.”

Two Killed As NDLEA Officers Raid Lagos Community

Photo credit: Channels Television

Two persons have been allegedly been killed by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Idi-Oro Area of Mushin in Lagos State.

A reliable source told Channels Television that operative of the agency, in a commando style storm Idi Oro area on Wednesday night with intention to raid the drug den in the community.

The source said that the operation, which lasted hours, left the officers shooting sporadically in a bid to achieve their objective of nipping their target.

The NDLEA officers later left the community with bags of substances suspected to be cannabis sativa also known as Indian hemp.

The source said while the NDLEA officers were challenged by some boys in the area, stray bullets from the operatives of the anti-narcotics agency hit at least two persons in the community while some were said to be injured.

A source within the agency confirmed to our correspondent that over 250 wraps of substance suspected to be Cannabis Sativa, three suspects and a vehicle suspected to be of a drug kingpin were intercepted at the scene.

Efforts to get the comments of NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, proved abortive as calls to his line were unanswered.

(Photo credit: Google)

Venomnews (

)