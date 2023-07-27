Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Begs For Time To Address Labour’s Grievances, Reps Move To Stop Oil Spillage In Rivers

Tinubu begs for time to address Labour’s grievances

President Bola Tinubu has appealed to the organized labour to give him more time to look into their grievances rather than embark on industrial action.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, disclosed this after leading the House leadership to brief the President on the outcome of their engagement with the National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, which has declared a nationwide strike action.

This is as the Federal Government has explained that it was yet to roll out palliatives on the effect of subsidy removal of petrol because it doesn’t want to make mistakes.

Reps move to stop oil spillage in Rivers

The House of Representatives on Wednesday called on the Federal Ministry of Environment, the Nigerian Oil Spill Detection Response Agency (NOSDRA) and the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) to immediately commence cleanup of the recent Oil Spillage in Ogale, Eteo, Aleto, Akpajo, Agbonchia, Okpaku and Alesa Communities in Eleme Local Government area of Rivers State.

This followed a motion moved during plenary by Hon. Felix Uche Nwaeke in Abuja.

Adamawa Gov approves N10,000 monthly palliative for civil servants, pensioners

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has approved N10,000 monthly as palliative for civil servants and pensioners for six months to cushion the harsh effects of the petrol subsidy removal reports Agency of Nigeria.

The Governor’s Chief of Staff, Dr. Edgar Amos, disclosed this during an interactive session with newsmen in Yola on Wednesday.

Amos, who is the Chairman, Special Committee on mitigating effects of fuel subsidy removal on the residents of the state, said the governor also approved the full implementation of the national minimum wage for local government workers with effect from August.

Naira appreciates, exchanges N740.08 to dollar

The Naira on Wednesday maintained momentum as it appreciated against the dollar, exchanging at N740.08, at the Investors and Exporters window.

The local currency gained 6.49 per cent when compared with N791.42, which it exchanged for the dollar on Tuesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N782.42 to the dollar on Wednesday.

Niger Crisis: ECOWAS Sends President Of Benin On Intervention Mission

Reports filtered out of Niamey, the Nigerien capital, Wednesday morning that the nation’s President, Mohamed Bazoum, had been seized.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the Chairman of the Authority of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, had earlier in the day condemned the development.

﻿He also warned that the regional body, as well as the global community, would not condone disruption of constitutional order within the subregion.

