Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Bars Dokubo From Aso Rock, NLC Threatens Strike If Petrol Price Rises

Tinubu Bars Dokubo From Aso Rock

There are strong indications that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has barred all ex-Niger Delta militant leaders from visiting him in the presidential villa, Abuja.

Already, LEADERSHIP learnt that requests for courtesy visits by notable militant leaders and ethnic militias from the oil-rich region to Tinubu in the villa have lately been disapproved by the presidency.

It was gathered that the decision was taken in the aftermath of the visit to Tinubu by the leader of the defunct Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force, (NDPVF), Alhaji Mujarhedeen Asari-Dokubo, on June 16 this year.

Asari-Dokubo, a die-hard and staunchest supporter of Tinubu, backed and supported the president in the run-up to the 2023 presidential election.

NLC Threatens Strike If Petrol Price Rises

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to embark on strike if there is a further increase in the pump price of petrol without the Federal Government addressing the consequences of the last two increases.

Labour said no notice would be given if its members wake up to a new pump price of petrol.

President of NLC, Joe Ajaero said this yesterday during the African alliance of trade unions executives meeting in Abuja.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL)has increased the pump price of petrol since the removal of petrol subsidy twice.

Nigerians buy petrol products at N617 per litre, depending on the part of the country.

Niger coupists to prosecute ousted President for ‘high treason’

The newly-appointed Prime Minister by the military junta in Niger Republic, Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, has said the regime would survive the sanctions imposed on the country by Heads of State and Government of Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS.

This came as military generals in the Niger Republic late Sunday night vowed to prosecute ousted President Mohamed Bazoum for what they described as high treason.

Zeine, who stated this in an interview with German broadcaster, Deutsche Welle yesterday, said: “We think that even though it is an unfair challenge that has been imposed on us, we should be able to overcome it. And we will overcome it,” Zeine, who was appointed by Niger’s military leaders, told German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

Coup: Arrest, prosecute those inciting military against Tinubu – MURIC tells Nigerian Army

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has called on the Nigerian Army to expose, arrest and prosecute those who are inciting the military to overthrow President Bola Tinubu.

MURIC stated this in response to the army’s revelation that certain factions have been goading it to stage a coup, citing soldiers’ welfare and the recent coup in Niger as justification.

In a statement on Monday, the Executive Director of MURIC, Prof Ishaq Akintola also commended the army for standing firm against those insidious efforts.

