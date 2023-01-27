Today’s Headlines: Tinubu, Atiku Clash Over Fuel Scarcity, UN Warns Against Hate Speech

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu, Atiku Clash Over Fuel Scarcity, Anti-Poll Plot

The presidential standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council again clashed on Thursday over the allegation by Tinubu that the PDP was plotting to scuttle the February election.

While Tinubu accused the PDP of embezzling the $16bn meant for the power sector, the Atiku-Okowa campaign council asked the Department of State Services and other agencies to investigate the ex-Lagos state governor for planning to undermine the country through a violent revolution and riot.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Thursday, Tinubu said his previous comments on fuel scarcity and currency redesign were misinterpreted, stressing that what he meant was that the PDP neglected the oil industry and awarded oil blocs to themselves and their cronies.

UN Warns Against Hate Speech Ahead Elections

The United Nations has advised Nigerians to abstain from hate speech, adding that the consequences are severe as electioneering campaigns for the general elections intensify.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Matthias Schmale, gave the advice on Thursday, during a press conference on the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust.

Nigerians Must Get It Right, Says Obasanjo

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday advocated strong democratic culture in the country, adding that Nigerians must get it right during next month’s election.

He spoke at the 2023 Port Harcourt International Conference held at the Obi Wali International Conference in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The conference was themed ‘Deepening Democratic Culture and Institutions for Sustainable Development and Security in Nigeria’.

Obasanjo, who delivered the keynote address, titled ‘Respecting the Principles of Democracy’, noted that Nigeria’s democracy has gone through twists, dives and turns since after political independence.

Banks Hoarding New Naira Notes Risk Stiffer Sanction – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has vowed to impose stiffer sanctions on financial institutions hoarding the new naira notes.

The apex bank issued the threat on Wednesday in reaction to the allegation that enough notes were not released.

Musa Jimoh, Director of the Payment System Management Department, denied the claim at a news conference in Jos, the capital of Plateau.

