Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Assures Investors Of Conducive Business Environment, Tinubu Meets Anyim

Tinubu Assures Investors Of Conducive Business Environment

President Bola Tinubu has assured genuine local and foreign investors of his administration’s commitment to providing conducive environment.

Mr Julius Rone, Group Managing Director of UTM FLNG Ltd, made this known after a meeting with Tinubu on Wednesday in Abuja.

Tinubu Meets Anyim

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with Anyim Pius Anyim, a former senate president and ex-secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Anyim was accompanied to the meeting by Olisa Metuh, a former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Both men arrived at the villa together at exactly 1:30pm and headed straight for the president’s office.

Taraba’s Gov Kefas Slashes State Varsity Student’s Fees By 50%

Taraba state governor Agbu Kefas has ordered the immediate slash of student fees of the state varsity by fifty per cent.

He gave the order when he paid an unscheduled visit to the state university to assess the state of the institution.

The aim according to the governor is to cushion the devastating effects of subsidy removal by the federal government which has made some of the students unable to pay their fees.

LAWMA To Seal Homes Without Waste Bins

The Lagos Waste Management Authority has said it will commence a seal exercise on homes without waste bins on Lagos Island and Mainland beginning from July 7.

The Executive Director, Finance of LAWMA, Kunle Adebiyi, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the decision follows an earlier issuance of abatement notices to the affected areas two months ago.

