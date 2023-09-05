Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Arrives India For G-20 Summit, NNPP Expels Kwankwaso

Tinubu Arrives India For G-20 Summit

The President arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday after departing Abuja for the summit in India on the special invitation of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

The President’s trip took place hours to a warning strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over palliatives to cushion the effect of the removal of petrol subsidy.

While away, the the Presidential Election Petition Court will also deliver judgments in the petitions by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) as well as their presidential candidates challenging the victory of Tinubu, the then candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25, 2023 poll.

At the G20 Summit, the Nigerian leader is expected to share Nigeria’s perspective on the theme, ‘One Earth-One Family-One Future’ with focus on global unity required to address the challenges facing humanity and the planet.

“While Nigeria’s membership of the G-20 is desirable, the government has embarked on wide-ranging consultations with a view to ascertaining the benefits and risks of membership.

NNPP Expels Kwankwaso

The National Executive Committee of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has expelled Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, following his alleged refusal to appear before the party’s Disciplinary Committee.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Kwankwaso, the 2023 Presidential Candidate of NNPP, had been earlier suspended by the party’s leadership at the National Convention on August 29 in Lagos.

Two dead, eight injured as bus rams into truck in Ogun

Two persons have died while eight others sustained injuries after a commercial bus rammed into a truck along the Lagos-Ibadan highway.

The Toyota Hiace bus, marked GAS 937, had run into the moving truck around Christopher University, along the express road.

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday.

Okpe explained that 10 persons were involved, comprising seven males and three females.

According to her, six men and two women were injured while one man and one woman were recorded dead from the crash.

Okpe blamed the fatal crash on speeding and wrongful overtaking on the part of the Toyota driver.

Blackout looms as electricity workers join NLC strike

Electricity workers have joined the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in its warning strike over the impact of the petrol subsidy removal on the masses.

On September 1, the NLC announced plans to embark on a two-day nationwide strike from Tuesday (today), accusing the federal government of abandoning negotiations.

The group also said the government has failed to implement some of the resolutions reached at previous meetings.

In solidarity with the NLC, electricity distribution companies, earlier on Tuesday, announced that their workers have joined the strike.

In a statement signed by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) management, the company said a general power outage was experienced across its franchise.

The disruption, the company said, was caused by the enforcement of the two-day warning strike by the labour union.

