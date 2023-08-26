Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Approves New MD, For NELMCO, NWC position: Yahaya Bello didn’t reach truce with Ganduje – Kogi APC Chairman

Tinubu Approves New MD, Executive Director For NELMCO

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mrs Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas as the new Managing Director of the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company.

Aguri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

The development comes on the heels of the expiration of the tenure of Mr Adebayo Fagbemi on May 8, 2023.

Yahaya Bello Didn’t Reach Truce With Ganduje- APC Chairman

The Kogi State chapter of All Progressives Congress has denied reports that Governor Yahaya Bello reached a truce with the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, conceding the positions of some newly appointed national officers.

The state party’s chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello, who made the rebuttal in a statement in Lokoja on Friday, said the report was a “falsehood being circulated by enemies of our party,” reports Agency of Nigeria.

The Kogi APC had objected to the appointment of Duro Meseko as the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary and Ikani Shuaibu Okolo as the new Zonal Organising Secretary, North-Central Zone.

FRSC Inducts 180 new Special Marshals In Imo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has inducted 180 new special marshals in Imo State.

The induction took place during the 2023 FRSC Special Marshals Sectoral Workshop, in Owerri, on Friday.

Speaking at the event, FRSC Corps Marshal, Mr Dauda Ali-Biu, commended the new special marshals for volunteering to fill the manpower needs of the corps and expressed hope that the inductees would not disappoint the trust vested in them.

Police Reward Female Officer For Rejecting Bribe From Suspected Criminal

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Aderemi Adeoye, has rewarded a female officer with N250,000 for rejecting a bribe offered by a suspected armoured cable thief in the state.

The female officer, Charity Oyor, an inspector, serves at Onitsha Main Market Police Division in Onitsha North Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Friday which was forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES.

