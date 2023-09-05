Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Approves Appointment Of FCTA Mandate Secretaries, NNPP Expels Kwankwaso

Tinubu Approves Appointment Of FCTA Mandate Secretaries

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mandate Secretaries for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by the FCT spokesman, Anthony Ogunleye, saying the appointees will be sworn in on Tuesday, September 12th at the International Conference Center, Abuja.

The newly appointed secretaries are Bitrus Garki (Area Council Services Secretariat), Lawan Kolo Geidam (Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat), Danlami Ihayyo (Education), Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe (Health and Human Services Secretariat).

Others are Barrister Salman Dako (Legal Services Secretariat), Barrister Chinedum Elechi (Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and PPP), Arch. Uboku Tom Nyah (Transportation Secretariat), and Alhaji Muntari Abdulkadir (Social Development Secretariat).

NNPP Expels Kwankwaso

The National Executive Committee of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has expelled Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, following his alleged refusal to appear before the party’s Disciplinary Committee.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Kwankwaso, the 2023 Presidential Candidate of NNPP, had been earlier suspended by the party’s leadership at the National Convention on August 29 in Lagos.

TUC shuns NLC warning strike in Kebbi

The Kebbi state branch of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) under the leadership of Alhaji Atiku Alkali has said that it will not partake in the ongoing warning strike in Kebbi state.

According to him, all TUC affiliates in the state will remain active following a directive from the national body of the union not to join the warning strike.

He noted that the mother union of TUC has endorsed dialogue, therefore, that is the stand of the Kebbi branch.

“We won’t join the NLC warning strike we have embraced dialogue as an option to the feud between the federal government and Nigerian workers even as we feel the pains of workers and our affiliates as fuel subsidy bites hard.

“But the best path is that of dialogue to mitigate the sufferings of poor Nigerians as such all our channels and affiliates remain active,” he said.

Coup: Stay away from politics, Alake tells Military

The Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo has faulted any military intervention in governance, stressing that military has no role to play in governance of any country across the globe.

Oba Gbadebo, a retired military officer, said this while reacting to the recent coup in Niger Republic and Gabon, during an interactive session with newsmen, as parts of activities marking his 80th birthday celebration scheduled to kick start on Friday, September 8, 2023.

The monarch emphasized that rather than for the military to engage in irrelevant coups, they should focus on their constitutional role of defending their countries from any external intrusion, stressing that governance is meant for politicians

He said, “the military has constitutional roles to play, it is written in the constitution of every nation and I will appeal to the military to keep to its constitutional role because governance is not the work of the military and we all saw what happened in 1998 in Nigeria before the change of government in 1999”.

“So, let everybody play his role for which the constitution given him, the role the constitution assigned to each person is what that person should follow or what the group of people should follow. If politicians are making mistakes, let them make mistakes, they will correct themselves, they will get better and better still and Nigeria will get stronger at the end of the day.

