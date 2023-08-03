Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Appoints Lalong As Minister, Osinbajo Launches UNESCO-backed Non-profit

Tinubu Appoints Matawalle, Geidam, Lalong As Minister

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Henieken Lokpobiri, who served as Minister in the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also appointed former Governors Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Simon Lalong (Plateau), and Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe) and Isiaka Oyetola (Osun).

Also appointed were Ahmed Tijani, Dr Isiaka Salako, Dr Tunji Alausa, Tanko Sunisi, Lola Ade John, Abubbakar Audu, Sabi Abdullahi, Alkali Samani.

Osinbajo Launches UNESCO-backed Non-profit

The UNESCO International Institute for Higher Education in Latin America and the Caribbean on Monday said it is providing support for former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s newly formed Organisation, Future Perspectives, partnering to launch the “Innovation to Transform Education Training” in Nigeria.⁣⁣

The media office of Prof. Osinbajo disclosed this in a statement signed on Monday titled ‘UNESCO backs Osinbajo’s new organisation to transform education through innovation.’⁣⁣

Tinubu Charges APC To Embrace Financial Discipline, Women And Youth Inclusion

President Bola Tinubu has called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to embrace accountability in all forms, but especially with concern in financial discipline and in the active promotion of top-level women and youth participation in the day-to-day operations of the party.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu made this charge on Wednesday during the National Caucus meeting of the party, which took place at the State House Conference Centre.

The national leader of the APC noted that the future of the party belongs to Nigeria’s young people and women, considering their proven dedication and demonstrable prowess in election matters.

FG Asks Google To Remove 18 Loan Apps

The Federal Government through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has asked Google to remove 18 more digital loan apps from the Google Play store.

The commission stated that these apps are operating on the Google Play store without regulatory approval or in violation of the Limited Interim Regulatory/Registration Framework and Guidelines for Digital Lending, 2022 (Guidelines).

It noted that only digital money lenders that have regulatory scrutiny and compliance evidenced by written approval from it are allowed on Playstore.

