Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Appoints Electricity Coy Boss, Director; APC Swears In Six New NWC, Zonal Members

Tinubu appoints electricity coy boss, director

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mrs Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO).

A statement by Mr Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Friday in Abuja, said the appointment was for a term of four years.

Dekalu-Thomas has served as the acting MD/CEO of NELMCO since the tenure of pioneer NELMCO MD/CEO, Mr Adebayo Fagbemi, ended on May 8.

APC swears in six new NWC, zonal members

The national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has stressed the need for unity among the rank and file of party leaders and members in order to provide the desired political leadership for the country.

He gave the charge shortly after six newly elected members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and a zonal organising secretary were sworn in late Friday night at the NWC Hall of the party’s national secretariat.

The inauguration came on the heels of the approval of the nominations of the officers by NWC at its meeting on Wednesday, amid protests from the Abia, Cross River and Kogi states chapters of the party.

Adelabu to Nigerians: Stop raining curses on electricity workers

The minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu, has urged Nigerians to stop raining curses on electricity workers in the country but always pray for them.

He said only prayers and support from Nigerians can make the power ministry succeed in its vision towards providing adequate and stable electricity to Nigerians.

Speaking in Ibadan on Friday, August 25, during a courtesy visit to the Central Council of Ibadan Indegenes (CCII), the power minister promised to fix numerous challenges facing the national grid.

Niger coup leader rallies Burkina Faso, Mali against ECOWAS

The head of the junta in Niger Republic, Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, yesterday signed two decrees authorizing Burkina Faso and Mali to intervene militarily on Nigeriene territory should the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) make good its threat to move in troops to restore democracy.

It also expelled the ambassadors of Nigeria, Germany and France and told them to leave Niamey within 48 hours.

ECOWAS warned the junta yesterday that it was not too late for the puschists to reconsider their action.

It declared that contrary to insinuations in some quarters, its own planned restoration of democracy in Niamey is not at the prompting of foreign powers.

