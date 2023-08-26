Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Appoints Electricity Coy Boss, Abuja Residents Advise Wike On What To Do

Tinubu appoints electricity coy boss, director

Photo of: The Nation Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mrs Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO).

A statement by Mr Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Friday in Abuja, said the appointment was for a term of four years.

Dekalu-Thomas has served as the acting MD/CEO of NELMCO since the tenure of pioneer NELMCO MD/CEO, Mr Adebayo Fagbemi, ended on May 8.

Demolition Threats: Abuja residents advise Wike on what to do

Photo Credit: Punch paper.

Carrying a reputation as a no-nonsense leader, Wike who took his oath of office alongside 44 other newly appointed Ministers of the Federal Republic, vowed, during his maiden press briefing, to demolish houses that had been built to distort the Abuja Master-plan, and green areas within the nation’s capital, no matter whose property will be affected.

Photo Credit: Google

His proposed plan for mass demolition seeks to tackle what he perceives to be illegal and unplanned structures that have marred the cityscape and compromised efforts towards sustainable urban development.

“All those people who are distorting the Masterplan of Abuja, too bad. If you know you have built where you are not supposed to build, it will go down.

“Be you a Minister of anywhere, be you an ambassador, if you know you have developed where you were not supposed to develop, your house must go down. Those who have taken over the green areas to build, sorry, our parks must come back, the green areas must come back. If you hate green, you must hate yourself,” Wike said.

However, this decision has drawn significant criticism from civil society organizations (CSOs), community leaders, activists, Abuja residents, and others, who spoke to SATURDAY VANGUARD, argued that Wike’s energy would be better channeled into improving essential services such as primary healthcare, education, and security.

Furthermore, they said the Minister’s focus on demolition overshadows the urgent need for the revitalization and improvement of essential services in the FCT, stressing that while unauthorized structures should be addressed, it should not come at the expense of neglecting residents’ basic needs.

Revive NSC, Glover, others urge Tinubu

Photo Credit: Punch paper

Sports stakeholders have called for the return of the National Sports Commission in order to make the administration of the sector more effective, The PUNCH reports.

This is coming in the wake of President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of Senator John Enoh from Cross River State as the new Minister of Sports Development, just as the Ministry of Youth, hitherto with sports, has been separated.

The NSC is the apex body responsible for regulating sports in the country, with Alhassan Yakmut serving as the last Director-General before it was scrapped by Major Gen. Muhammadu Buhari’s (retd.) regime in 2015.

Enoh’s predecessor, Sunday Dare, who was in office during former Buhari’s second term, had promised that the commission would be revived.

Rivers varsity students behind hostel robbery – Gov

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has identified those who raided female hotels and carted away valuable items at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, as students of the institution.

Fubara stated this while speaking to journalists during a visit to the university following the incident and consequent protest by the female students.

Recall that hoodlums, suspected to be armed robbers, invaded three hostels occupied by female students near the university back gate on Thursday.

The gang carted away mobile phones, laptops and other valuables, while four students were reportedly injured.

