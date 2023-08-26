Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Appoints Dekalu -Thomas As NELCO’s Boss; NWC: Yahaya Bello Didn’t Reach Truce With Ganduje – Kogi APC Chairman

Tinubu Makes New Appointment

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas as the new managing director and chief executive officer of the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO) for a term of four years.

According to a statement issued Friday by the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu also approved the appointment of Dimla Joel Nchinney as NELMCO’s executive director, Liability Management.

Yahaya Bello Didn’t Reach Truce With Ganduje- APC Chairman

The Kogi State chapter of All Progressives Congress has denied reports that Governor Yahaya Bello reached a truce with the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, conceding the positions of some newly appointed national officers.

The state party’s chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello, who made the rebuttal in a statement in Lokoja on Friday, said the report was a “falsehood being circulated by enemies of our party,” reports Agency of Nigeria.

The Kogi APC had objected to the appointment of Duro Meseko as the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary and Ikani Shuaibu Okolo as the new Zonal Organising Secretary, North-Central Zone.

Rivers Firm Faults Navy Over Destruction Of Vessel, Seeks Justice

A Port Harcourt-based oil and gas company, ‘Soljas Limited’ has faulted the Nigerian Navy over the arrest and subsequent destruction of its vessel ‘MVP Cecelia’ for alleged illegal oil bunkering.

The firm said the action of the Navy was illegal and high-handed, saying neither was investigation conducted nor the owner of the vessel contacted, or arrested for culpability.

Owner of the vessel and Managing Director of Soljas Limited, Chief Jasper Ako, stated this at a media briefing in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Friday.

Kefas Seeks More TETFUND Presence In Taraba

Governor Agbu Kefas has called on the management of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) to build more entrepreneurship centres in Taraba State.

He said such centres will assist in training youths in different skills that will enable them to earn a living without depending on the government.

The governor made the demand on Friday while interacting with officials of TETFUND.

