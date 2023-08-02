Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Appoints Buhari Minister, Matawalle As Min, Tinubu meets NLC, TUC Leaders

Tinubu Appoints Buhari’s Minister, Matawalle, Geidam, Lalong As Ministers

Photo Credit: Dailytrust

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Henieken Lokpobiri, who served as Minister in the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Photo Credit: Google

He also appointed former Governors Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Simon Lalong (Plateau), and Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe) and Isiaka Oyetola (Osun).

Tinubu meets NLC, TUC leaders

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria

Apparently worried by the turn of events with the Organised Labour protest, President Bola Tinubu is meeting with their leaders at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Those in the meeting with Tinubu are the Presidents of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Joe Ajaero and Festus Osifo respectively.

The meeting comes just hours after the unions followed through on their plans to protest the economic hardship triggered by the discontinuance of petrol subsidy by the Tinubu’s administration.

Subsidy removal: Commercial bus drivers defy LASG directive on 25% fare slash

Photo Credit: Tribune Nigeria

Commercial bus drivers have defied the Lagos State Government directive that all yellow transport buses should slash their fares by 25 per cent.

This is even as port operations have continued unhindered despite the ongoing strike action by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

Recall that Governor Sanwo-Olu, while speaking to journalists during a media briefing on Monday, had said that a 50 Percent slash in transport fare on all Lagos State-controlled transport mediums (BRT Blue Line) and a 25 per cent slash in transport fare on all yellow buses will commence on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023.

Obey court order, Suspended Plateau council chairmen tell Gov Mutfwang

Photo Credit: Tribune Nigeria

The elected Local Government Chairmen suspended by Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State have called on the governor to rescind his decision and obey the restraining order of Court against him regarding their suspension, saying the order still exists and is thus potent.

Addressing newsmen in Jos on Wednesday, the Chairman of the suspected council chairmen, who was a Chairman of Shendam local government area of the state before the suspension, Hon. Alex Nantuam, stated that the restraining order has not lost its binding force or power despite the continuous disrespect of it by the Governor.

“This is particularly so because the matter that came up before the vacation judge on July 31, 2023, had to be adjourned to September 25, 2023. It is to be noted that up until now, the Governor has not reacted or responded to the substance of the issues raised in the Originating Summons”. He said.

Nasu001 (

)